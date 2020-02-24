Kelowna youth accused of killing 16-year-old released

The young woman was arrested on Feb. 21 and is facing one charge of manslaughter

The young woman accused of stabbing 16-year-old Elijah Beauregard last summer in Kelowna has been released with conditions.

A publication ban protects the young woman’s identity as she was a minor at the time of the incident, which occurred on June 27, 2019, in the parking lot area of the Bank of Montreal on Water Street and Bernard Avenue.

The young woman was arrested on Feb. 21 and is facing one charge of manslaughter.

According to the court, she was arrested the day after the incident last summer but was subsequently released.

She has now been released with conditions that she will live with her mother and stepfather and will be under the supervision of Youth Services. Part of her release conditions includes no consuming drugs or non-prescription drugs, no weapons, including knives unless for eating or cooking purposes.

She is scheduled to appear at Youth Court in Mar. 10.

READ MORE: Kelowna RCMP make arrest in fatal stabbing of 16-year-old Elijah Beauregard

Twila Amato
Video journalist, Black Press Okanagan
Email me at twila.amato@blackpress.ca
Follow me on Twitter

