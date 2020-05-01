(Contributed)

Kelowna’s Value Village the only one open in North America

The chain has implemented a number of precautionary changes including reduced hours

Kelowna’s Value Village is once again open for business.

And it’s currently the only one operating in the continent.

The Kelowna storefront just off of Highway 33 in Rutland is the first in North America to reopen since the thrift store chain closed all of its operations amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Decisions to reopen are being made on a store-by-store basis as we consider local market conditions, follow guidance from local health and government officials, and ensure we’re operationally ready to reopen our doors with enhanced safety measures,” said Sara Gaugl, the company’s director of communications. “Our top priority is for our shoppers and team members to feel safe in our stores.”

The store is currently operating with reduced hours from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. A number of precautionary changes have also been implemented.

Merchandise displays will be removed to ensure proper spacing for physical distancing and floor decals will guide thrifters through the store. Fitting rooms will remain closed, so the company will be extending its exchange policy to 14 days.

Stores were deep cleaned prior to reopening and staff will wear protective equipment.

Though shoppers will still be allowed to bring their reusable bags, store workers will not be handling them.

READ MORE: Kelowna residents want the city to re-open despite pandemic

READ MORE: New Kelowna medical manufacturer to make 20 million masks per month

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@michaelrdrguez
michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
‘Phased return’ to school for Central Okanagan teachers

Just Posted

City sees 31% increase in development applications compared to 2019

First quarter of 2020 has seen more applications than first quarter of 2019

Revelstoke golf course to open, Williamson Lake to remain closed for now

Parks director is working on how to open other green spaces

COVID-19 knocks out Armstrong MetalFest

Tickets can be refunded or honoured next year

Nova Scotia strong donut at Tim Hortons until May 5

All proceeds go to the victim fund

Is my business allowed to be open? Hear from Revelstoke Chamber of Commerce and Mayor of Revelstoke

Some information for Revelstoke’s businesses

B.C. records 33 new COVID-19 cases, one death

A new poultry plant has been closed down, this one in the Fraser Valley

Feds ban more than 1,500 assault-style rifles in Canada

There will be a two-year amnesty period, federal officials say

Summerland to offer livestreaming of council meetings

Initiative expected for May 11 public meeting

Suspect allegedly finds Nanaimo ATM with card still inside, withdraws $1,000

Nanaimo RCMP release photo of suspect from incident last month on Dufferin Crescent

Amateur B.C. photographer captures rare pale-coloured Canada Goose

Bird with the condition ‘leucism’ appears almost ghostlike

40th annual Terry Fox runs to be held virtually this year due to COVID-19

The runs, planned in 700 cities across the country, will be hosted virtually on Sept. 20, 2020

‘Stay home’ say South Okanagan municipalities as May long weekend approaches

South Okanagan towns inundated with visitors, says RDOS

Kelowna’s Value Village the only one open in North America

The chain has implemented a number of precautionary changes including reduced hours

Some Kelowna residents want the city to re-open despite pandemic

The residents said they want businesses to re-open and recovery from the economic downturn

Most Read