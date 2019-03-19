Kids found playing darts with syringes in Vancouver Island park

Saanich police is urging people to throw out their syringes properly and safely

Children can be quite creative but when Saanich Police responded to a call Monday afternoon after reports of kids playing darts in a local park, they found something a little troubling.

Instead of darts, the children were tossing used syringes they had found.

Police noted none of the children were hurt, but they are reminding the public where used or found syringes can be dropped off at.

If you find an improperly discarded needle, B.C. health authorities encourage people to pick it up carefully — with gloves if possible — and put it in a container with a lid such as a plastic bottle. After washing your hands, you can drop off the container with the needle at your community drop box, a participating pharmacy, a nearby waste bin or your local public health unit.


Most Read