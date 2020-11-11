These two yellow hand statues have been outside the Krazy Emporium for years. Now one of them was stolen on Remembrance Day, 2020. (Submitted)

These two yellow hand statues have been outside the Krazy Emporium for years. Now one of them was stolen on Remembrance Day, 2020. (Submitted)

Krazy Emporium looks for helping hand after one of their’s was stolen

The hand statues have stood outside the hemp store for close to 20 years

The Krazy Emporium is hoping the community lends them a hand after one of their iconic hand statues was stolen from outside of their store on Remembrance Day.

Store manager Katie Hughes says she stepped away for a few minutes on Nov. 11, when someone drove up with their pick-up truck, loaded one of the iconic hands into the back, and drove off.

“It’s a sad day here,” said Hughes. “They’re heavy, one person can lift them, but it’s super awkward and I never thought anyone would be that brazen.”

The two statues stood outside the Westminster Ave. storefront every day, as they have for years. Both of the hands are yellow, covered in vintage band stickers and other decals, and both are lefties.

“They’re both left hands, which is kind of weird. So it’s a left hand that we’re looking for. Could be an important detail, I don’t know,” Hughes added with a laugh.

Although a new version of the hand costs about $300, getting a new one isn’t what the store wants.

“Being that they’re part of our identity, they’re irreplaceable,” said Hughes. “For us, it’s just worth more than money.”

One of the two hands even had a guest role in the latest film to come to Penticton; Change of Pace.

The plaster cast hands have stood outside the store for close to 20 years, according to Hughes, and she believes the owner bought them when the store first opened.

“I’ve talked to a lot of people who’ve come in and they’ve been like, ‘Ah, I remember those hands from when I was a kid and used to walk by.’”

Hughes can’t see a reason why someone would take the hand, other than to trouble the store.

“Nobody could actually display it, because everyone knows where they’re from. You couldn’t sell it, I don’t know what they’re going to do with it other than have it in their house.”

The Western had spoken to Hughes before she had reported the theft to the RCMP.

The Krazy Emporium is offering a reward for the safe return of the stolen hand.

READ MORE: Motel room catches fire

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

@PentictonNews
newstips@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

theft

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Okanagan brothers’ documentary picked up by film festivals
Next story
Okanagan students honour elders for Remembrance Day

Just Posted

Revelstoke’s Second World War veteran Walter Maki, 97, attended the ceremony with his two grand daughters. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)
Photos: Remembrance Day in Revelstoke during COVID-19

Less than 100 people were permitted to attend the ceremony

Terra Firma’s Kitchen’s owners Kevan McCroy (left) and Terra Park. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)
New farm to table cafe opens in Revelstoke

Head chef describes the menu as polished farmhouse cooking

Kootenay-Columbia MP Rob Morrison. (File photo)
Remembrance Day: Let’s always be thankful-Morrison

Revelstoke’s MP writes about Remembrance Day

The cenotaph was built in 1923 to commemorate the World War I casualties from Revelstoke and district. The World War II plaque was added after the end of that war. (Revelstoke Museum and Archives photo 4234)
Remembrance Day: Let us pause to remember-Cathy English

A glimpse into Revelstoke’s role in the wars

RCMP officers ended a pursuit Nov. 9, 2020 using a spike belt near Revelstoke. (Black Press - file photo)
Police pursuit ends with spike belt near Revelstoke

The immobilized vehicle fails to stop for police near Salmon Arm before racing east

Motorists wait to enter a Fraser Health COVID-19 testing facility, in Surrey, B.C., on Monday, November 9, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. records another 525 COVID-19 cases, three deaths

Urban restrictions aimed at bending curve back down

One of two hands that stand outside the Krazy Emporium, the other having been stolen on Nov. 11. (Submitted)
Krazy Emporium looks for helping hand after one of their’s was stolen

The hand statues have stood outside the hemp store for close to 20 years

“Hotel Brothers” follows Kelowna brothers Lucas and Travis Boychuk as they build a surf resort in Central America. (Lucas Boychuk)
Okanagan brothers’ documentary picked up by film festivals

Lucas and Travis Boychuk’s film follows their journey building their dream resort

Remembrance Day in Kelowna, Nov. 11, 2020. (Phil McLachlan - Capital News)
In photos: Kelowna commemorates Remembrance Day

Ceremonies may have been cancelled, but residents are encouraged to remember at home

École Kelowna Secondary School. (Contributed)
Interior Health confirms additional COVID-19 cases at Kelowna Secondary School

The school has seven cases

The suspect is described as six feet tall with a slim build. (Kelowna RCMP)
Kelowna RCMP investigating second city hall tagging incident

The Kelowna city hall was hit with graffiti for the second time

Grade 7 students from George Elliot painted poppy rocks and have placed them on the memorial wall as part of the Nov. 11 Lake Country Remembrance Day ceremony. (Maddy Dungate photo)
Okanagan students honour elders for Remembrance Day

Poppies painted on rocks adorn memorial wall

City staff were once again cleaning the city hall after another vandalism incident. (Twila Amato - Black Press Media)
Kelowna city hall hit with more graffiti

This time, the messages urged residents to remember the fallen

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Most Read