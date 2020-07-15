Lake Country motorhome fire deemed suspicious

Nobody was injured in a fire deemed suspicious, as a motorhome was found ablaze in Lake Country on Beaver Lake Road Tuesday, July 14, shortly before 8:30 p.m. (Lake Country Fire Department photo)

BC Wildfire personnel, Lake Country Fire Department and RCMP all attended a suspicious vehicle fire on Beaver Lake Road in Lake Country.

A motorhome was reported on fire about 10 kilometres up the road from Highway 97 Tuesday, July 14, shortly before 8:30 p.m.

“We sent one initial attack crew, which is usually three firefighters, to the scene to make sure the fire didn’t spread,” said Gagan Lidhran with BC Wildfire. “A crew went back to the scene Wednesday morning to make sure the fire did not spread and, as of now, the fire is out.”

The fire was in an unprotected area in Lake Country.

“We’ll go up in really dry conditions because council has asked that we make sure things don’t spread toward town,” said Lake Country Fire Department Chief Steve Windsor, who was on the scene Wednesday to ensure the fire was out.

One fire department member was also on hand Tuesday.

“It’s still pretty wet up there, but we went up to make sure nobody was injured.”

The motorhome was located in a gravel pullout area though it was close to the woods on one side. There was a small ground fire that was quickly doused.

Nobody was injured in the fire, and it’s unclear if anybody was associated with the motorhome, as the fire department did not find anybody connected to it.

