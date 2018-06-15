Reports of gas stations in Lake Country being out of fuel appear to be erroneous. A check of six stations showed all six saying they had fuel, though two were out of Regular but selling Supreme at Regular prices. (Black Press file photo)

Lake Country stations have fuel, amid recent gas shortage

Reader told ‘all stations out’ as they tried to fuel up in Lake Country Friday morning

Reports of a severe gas shortage in Lake Country appear unfounded heading into the weekend.

A Kelowna-to-Vernon commuter informed Black Press Media that he was trying to fuel up his vehicle at three stations in Lake Country Friday morning before 6:30 a.m. and was told at one location that “all of the stations were out of fuel.”

RELATED: North Okanagan gas shortage hits Vernon

But a few phone calls to six stations in Lake Country revealed quite the opposite.

All six said they had gas; two said they were out of Regular fuel (7-Eleven, Shell) but were selling Supreme gas at lower prices.

RELATED: Suncor refinery restart to ease B.C. gas station fuel outages

Social media users have taken to community pages to share which stations are out of gas in recent weeks.

The gas shortage is due to extended spring maintenance at the Suncor refinery in Edmonton.


