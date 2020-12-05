Large housing development in Central Okanagan back on the table

Council considering rezoning to accommodate 184 housing units, project hopes for ~933 by completion

The Goat’s Peak housing development in West Kelowna is back on the table before council.

Since 2013 the project has been considered by West Kelowna council. In 2017 a comprehensive development plan (CDP) was formed and adopted, and most recently, the landowners of Goats Peak Lot A/South Half holdings, through agent Brad Clifton, propose the City rezone a portion of the property to accommodate housing.

Staff’s report to council, which will be presented during a regular council meeting on Dec. 8 at 1:30 p.m., puts the project in a positive light.

The lot sizes, 161 acres and 68 acres, are currently zoned Rural Resource Zone, and Rural Residential Large Parcel Zone. Owners are proposing they be changed to Single Family Residential, Duplex Residential, Low Density Multiple Family and Parks and Open Space zoning.

The lots in question, within Block C, are just a small portion of the total lands in the Goat’s Peak holdings area.

In layman’s terms, the landowners are hoping to build about 245 units of single family detached homes, duplex’s, and low-density multiple family housing, as well as parks, within a portion of their land. The Goat’s Peak Comprehensive Development Plan area consists of four separate lots located adjacent to Gellatly Road, near the Glenrosa interchange. It is a large area above the northwest shore of Okanagan Lake, at the Southern boundary of the City of West Kelowna.

Developers hope to eventually develop the entire area into approx. 933 residential units, surrounded by parks and natural areas.

(City of West Kelowna)

City of West Kelowna staff note no significant concerns or issues for this phase of the development.

Staff also note in their report to council that the proposed amendments are consistent with the land uses proposed, as part of the Goat’s Peak CDP.

“The Goat’s Peak CDP identified that this area could accommodate up to 245 units, and the applicant has identified through the proposed amendment that this area would accommodate approximately 184 residential units,” states the Dec. 8 report to council by planner Chris Oliver.

To read the full report, click here: https://pub-westkelowna.escribemeetings.com/filestream.ashx?DocumentId=3938.

Future plans for Block E, to the east of Block C, highlight a portion of the land dedicated to parkland and the development of a school site, in collaboration with School District 23.

(City of West Kelowna)

In the City’s technical review of the project (page 8), staff noted several important upgrades and modifications regarding water servicing, transportation, and more, that will be required.

However, they also encouraged the ‘sensitive integration’ of different housing types in support of neighbourhood diversity and healthy communities. Also, they say this future development will address hillside and environmental mitigation.

Staff are recommending council give the proposed zoning amendment first and second reading. Should the application receive first and second reading, a public hearing will be scheduled. Alternatively, council has the option to postpone first and second reading.

“A public hearing will allow residents to provide input regarding the proposal,” states the report by staff.

City of West Kelowna council will decide how they will proceed on Dec. 8 at 1:30 p.m.

