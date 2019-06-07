Hugh Tarbet (left) and O’Neil Upshaw try out Dpt. Sheriff Jarret Battistella’s handcuffs at Law Day at the Penticton Courthouse on May 24 (Black Press file photo)

Latest class of provincial sheriffs graduate, to come to Vernon, Kelowna

The 24 recruits will be posted to Vernon, Kelowna, Kamloops the Lower Mainland, Cranbrook and Victoria

There’s a new sheriff in town.

The latest class of provincial sheriffs has graduated from the Justice Institute of British Columbia Sheriff Academy in New Westminster. The 24 recruits, who have completed the intensive 14-week training program and are ready to serve immediately in B.C.’s courthouses, will be posted to Vernon, Kelowna, Kamloops the Lower Mainland, Cranbrook and Victoria.

“Congratulations to all of today’s recruits and thank you for all of your hard work, commitment and dedication over the last several months,” said David Eby, Attorney General. “Sheriffs provide distinguished service to the citizens of this province every day and play an integral role in the administration of justice.”

Sheriffs serve throughout British Columbia and are responsible for carrying out orders of the court. They also ensure the safety and security of all court users, including the judiciary, the legal profession, other justice-related agencies, court staff and members of the public.

The B.C. Sheriff Service is one of the founding members of JIBC, known nationally for its training. The recruit training program is recognized by the JIBC as a post-secondary certificate program.

“Congratulations to these graduates who bring enthusiasm and new skills,” said Lynda Cavanaugh, director of sheriffs, B.C. Sheriff Services. “As they start their new careers across the province, they’ll benefit from the knowledge and expertise of our dedicated members.”

The next class of sheriff recruits are set to graduate on Oct. 4, with future classes scheduled October 2019 and 2020.

