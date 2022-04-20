Learn your CBDs and THCs at Kelowna cannabis summit

Okanagan cannabis enthusiasts, unite: this 4/20 is extra special.

The B.C. Cannabis Summit kicked off on Wednesday at Eldorado Resort, bringing together industry experts, vendors, and the public to talk all things green. It is hosted by The Association for Canadian Cannabis Retailers (ACCRES) and BC Craft Farmers Co-op (BCCFC).

Says ACCRES Executive Director Jaclynn Pehota: “What better place to host an important Canadian cannabis summit and celebrate 4/20 than B.C.?

“In addition to marking three years of cannabis legalization, the Summit is a significant coming-out celebration for B.C.’s legendary network of cannabis experts. We are ready to present solutions to decision-makers at all levels of government that can create thousands of B.C. jobs over the next five years.”

Some event highlights will include Indigenous government and women’s leadership panels, Keynote remarks from Kelowna Mayor Colin Basran and former Westbank First Nation Chief Roxanne Lindley, and B.C. Member of Parliament discussions on Canada’s Cannabis Act.

B.C. Craft Farmers Co-op President Tara Kirkpatrick said that events like the summit help neutralize the institutional stigma that often still remains around cannabis use.

“The BC Cannabis Summit will demonstrate that our province’s craft farmers, processors and independent retailers are job creators, small businesses, innovators and engines of sustainable economic growth that can support Canada’s post-pandemic recovery.

“We need to normalize cannabis production as a positive agriculture activity.”

