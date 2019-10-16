LEDs installed at three snowshed tunnels on Highway 1 east of Revelstoke

LEDs were installed in three snowshed tunnels on Highway 1 east of Revelstoke this summer. (File photo)

The electrical project is now complete

Review Staff

The project to replace lighting in three snowsheds on Highway 1 east of Revelstoke is now complete.

Halogen lights inside the Jack McDonald, Twin and Lanark snowsheds were replaced with LED lights. The system measures the ambient daytime lighting outside and replicates it inside the tunnels.

“This process will provide consistent lighting for drivers moving in and out of the snowsheds, improving visibility and reducing the potential for distractions,” said a news release from the Ministry of Transportation.

Installation of light poles at the approaches to the tunnels and the construction of a building on the Twin snowshed to control the lighting system, were also a part of the $7.15 million project.

Martech Electrical Systems Ltd. of Castlegar were the contractors on the project.

In total there were 576 LED lights installed and 18 new light polls.

