Imam Hassan Guillet arrives at a gathering at the Pavillon de la Jeunesse, marking the first anniversary of the mosque shooting, Sunday, January 28, 2018 in Quebec City. The Liberal Party of Canada has dropped a Montreal-area candidate over past statements he made that were described as anti-Semitic by a Jewish advocacy group. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques Boissinot

Liberals drop candidate in Montreal riding over comments described as anti-Semitic

Liberals said in a statement the comments made by Hassan Guillet do not correspond to party values

The Liberal Party of Canada has dropped a Montreal-area candidate over past statements he made that were described as anti-Semitic by a Jewish advocacy group.

Hassan Guillet will no longer be the Liberal candidate in the riding of Saint-Leonard-Saint-Michel, the party told The Canadian Press today.

The Liberals said in a statement the comments made by Guillet, a former imam, do not correspond to the party’s values.

B’nai Brith says it unearthed a series of old statements Guillet made on social media that have since been removed.

ALSO READ: Toronto activist calling on federal parties to nominate more black candidates

In one of the comments publicized by B’nai Brith, dated July 8, 2017, Guillet welcomed the release from prison of Raed Salah, whom B’nai Brith described as a militant close to Hamas, which Canada lists as a terror group.

Reached by The Canadian Press before his removal was announced, Guillet said he wanted to talk with the Liberals before making any public statements.

The Canadian Press

