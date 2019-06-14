A BC Wildfire Map Friday, June 14 shows two new lightning-sparked fires near Celista, one at the north end of Adams Lake, two south and west of Chase, two near the Barriere lakes and one north of Revelstoke. (BC Wildfire image)

Lightning overnight sparks several fires in Shuswap

Kamloops Fire Centre investigating, describes them as spot-sized for now

About five fires were sparked by lightning in and around the Shuswap on Thursday night.

Two fires popped up in the Celista area in the North Shuswap and one at the north end of Adams Lake, reports Nicole Bonnett, fire information officer at the Kamloops Fire Centre.

Before noon on Friday, June 14, a “bird dog” plane was doing reconnaissance over the area to get a better idea of what’s happening, says Bonnett, but ground crews will provide the best information.

She said three wildfire personnel are on the ground at the Celista fire that’s closest, north of Leopold Road. The other is farther north near Crowfoot Mountain.

The fire at the north end of Adams Lake is on the east side and appears to be across the lake from the Adams Lake Marine Park Refuge Bay site.

To the east, a fire is showing up near Martha Creek north of Revelstoke.

Read more: What can you do to protect your property from wildfires?

Read more: Emergency preparedness fund for wildfires, floods get 31M boost

There are also two fires on the BC Wildfire map to the south and west of Chase, one near McNulty Road and one near Harper Creek. Bonnett says there are also two in the Barriere lakes area.

She describes all the fires as spot-sized and notes that a computer glitch lists the new fires as human-caused on the Wildfire BC interactive map, when they’re all actually caused by lightning.

Bonnett is not sure when more information will be available but likely before late afternoon.

@SalmonArm
marthawickett@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Lightning overnight sparks small fires in Shuswap
Next story
Kelowna cousins transform 20-year-old boat for Beefed Up TV

Just Posted

Two orphan moose calves rescued near Revelstoke

The calves Clover and Chocolate are going to a sanctuary near Golden, B.C.

Revelstoke roads and weather: high 25 degrees

Yesterday’s storms resulted in nine new forest fires in southeastern B.C.

Lightning overnight sparks several fires in Shuswap

Kamloops Fire Centre investigating, describes them as spot-sized for now

Glimpses of Revelstoke’s past for June 12

Items from Revelstoke newspapers, as gleaned and edited by Cathy English, curator… Continue reading

Community Calendar for June 12

Heritage Cemetery Tour June 13, 3 p.m. Revelstoke Museum & Archives Join… Continue reading

VIDEO: 5 of the best fathers in film

From Finding Nemo to Taken, here are some great on-screen dads

Victoria man wins record-breaking Human Rights Tribunal case

After 14 years Chris Hughes won a case after facing discrimination for depression

Toronto Raptors and their diverse team celebrated worldwide

Team is made up of players from the U.S., Canada, Cameroon, the Republic of Congo, and Spain

Shuswap church will resume services at site of fatal shooting

Churchgoers to return to Salmon Church of Christ on June 16, two months after killing

Kelowna RCMP hope for Christmas miracle in June

The pair of wallets were found inside the mall sometime around the 2018 holiday season

Okanagan fighter a welterweight champ

Unity fighter in Vancouver against Hugh Gleeson, the top-rated welterweight in Canada in amateur MMA

B.C. RCMP launches pilot to test reporting non-serious crimes online

Four cities will soon be able to report theft under $5,000, lost of stolen items to police online

Three osprey chicks hatch at FortisBC in Okanagan

FortisBC first launched the osprey-cam in 2012

Okanagan hockey player ready for Brick Invitational

Ollie Reid will play for Team BC at world’s most prestigious tournament for 10-year-olds in Edmonton

Most Read