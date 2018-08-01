Lightning sparks two new fires near Revelstoke

Lighting rolled over Revelstoke last night, sparking two new fires in the area. (Dale Pinko)

According to the BC Wildfire Service Map there are two new fires in the Revelstoke area after last nights thunderstorm.

A 0.01 hectare fire on Mt. Begbie as well as a 0.01 hectare fire near Three Valley Gap.

Yesterday’s fire near the Ross Lang Cedar Mill is no longer on the Active Wildfires Map.

Parks Canada also sent a news release with updates on the fire activity within Mt. Revelstoke National Park.

On Monday and Tuesday afternoon the fire crews increased active management of the Clachnacudainn Creek East wildfire above the West Welcome area in the park.

“This wildfire was identified as an opportunity to clean up some surface fuels (blow down) and create a fuel break on the slopes of Mount Revelstoke before the on-set of a down trend in weather forecast for later this week,” the release said. “A Parks Canada management team is actively managing the fire within natural boundaries.”

The park remains open and there is no current risk to people or assets, the release continued.

