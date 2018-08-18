Wildfire west of Summerland completely guarded

BC Wildfire Crews are on scene of two wildfires that started Aug. 17

BC Wildfire Service crews are working to put out fires that were sparked by lightning last night in the Summerland area.

The Bear Paw Creek wildfire, located west of Summerland, is 4.7 hectares in size, said fire information officer Shelley Zupp.

It is currently 100 per cent machine guarded with 14 Wildfire crews on site today, she said, along with four pieces of heavy equipment and one helicopter.

It is still classified as out of control, but crews were on top of the fire due to its proximity to Summerland and the Penticton fire zone base, she said.

Further west, another fire is burning at .1 hectare in size at Hamilton Pond.

Three personnel are on scene and the fire is considered out of control, Zupp said.

