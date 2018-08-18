BC Wildfire Service

Wildfire west of Summerland completely guarded

BC Wildfire Crews are on scene of two wildfires that started Aug. 17

BC Wildfire Service crews are working to put out fires that were sparked by lightning last night in the Summerland area.

The Bear Paw Creek wildfire, located west of Summerland, is 4.7 hectares in size, said fire information officer Shelley Zupp.

READ MORE: BC Wildfire boxes in Summerland blaze

It is currently 100 per cent machine guarded with 14 Wildfire crews on site today, she said, along with four pieces of heavy equipment and one helicopter.

It is still classified as out of control, but crews were on top of the fire due to its proximity to Summerland and the Penticton fire zone base, she said.

Further west, another fire is burning at .1 hectare in size at Hamilton Pond.

Three personnel are on scene and the fire is considered out of control, Zupp said.

@carliberry_
carli.berry@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
First responders, police march in funeral procession for Fredericton officers
Next story
Penticton Super League races suspended due to smoke

Just Posted

Ministry denies request for air quality monitoring in Revelstoke

Revelstoke City Council’s request that an air quality monitoring system be re-established… Continue reading

Wildfire west of Summerland completely guarded

BC Wildfire Crews are on scene of two wildfires that started Aug. 17

More wildfires discovered near Lumby, Cherryville

Canadian Armed Troops in Okanagan, Mabel Creek blaze creeps towards lake

Naramata firefighters diverted after fires breaches Burns Lake camp

The crew was sent to Vanderhoof after a wildfire reportedly overtook a camp near Burns Lake

UPDATE: Kelowna’s crying judge refuses to pull herself from case

Judge Monica McParland has refused to pull herself off the case.

First responders, police march in funeral procession for Fredericton officers

Hundreds of officials marched in the parade, which included massed band, several police motorcycles

Penticton Super League races suspended due to smoke

Inaugural North American triathlon on hold as smoke fills skies over Penticton

Wildfire west of Summerland completely guarded

BC Wildfire Crews are on scene of two wildfires that started Aug. 17

Canadians react to death of former UN secretary-general Kofi Annan at age 80

Nobel Peace Prize-winning former UN leader died early Saturday following a short illness

Apple Triathalon cancelled in Kelowna due to smoke

The event has been cancelled for Saturday

44 drownings so far this year in B.C.

Lifesaving Society urging caution to prevent deaths while on lakes, oceans and in pools

Vehicle accident closes highway near Enderby

Highway 97A is expected to reopen at 10 a.m.

VIDEO: Ground crews keep a close eye on largest B.C. wildfire

Originally estimated to be 79,192 hectares, officials said more accurate mapping shows smaller size

Vancouver Island woman to attempt historic swim across Juan de Fuca Strait today

Ultra-marathon swimmer Susan Simmons to attempt to swim from Victoria to Port Angeles and back

Most Read