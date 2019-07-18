Water bombers arrive to douse spot fire off Highway 33

Lightning strikes and smoke began to billow from the trees

UPDATE: 3:34 p.m.

Water bombers have arrived put out a spot fire off of Pyman Road and Joe Rich.

Flames couldn’t be seen, but a small amount of smoke seeped from the trees since the lightning hit around noon Thursday.

_________________________

A small fire is growing just off Pyman Road in Joe Rich following reports of a lightning strike.

The smoke can be seen from Daves Road near Heartland Ranch.

BC Wildfire Fire reported the blaze about 12 p.m. at about .01 hectares in size.

Environment Canada is calling for more thunderstorms into Thursday evening.

More to come.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Time is short for baby Okanagan deer, Gilbert

Just Posted

Three wayfinding signage options presented to Revelstoke Committee of the Whole

The decision will be referred to a future council meeting

Jack-knifed semi cause of Highway 1 closure this morning

There were only minor injuries

Glimpses of Revelstoke’s past for July 17

Items from Revelstoke newspapers, as gleaned and edited by Cathy English, curator… Continue reading

Revelstoke Community Calendar for July 17

Macpherson Orienteering July 20, 9 a.m. Join us for the third orienteering… Continue reading

Revelstoke art gallery’s newest exhibition opens July 26

It features Leanne Spanza, Trish Hardwick and Katherine Russell

Feds lowered poverty line, reducing the number of seniors in need: documents

Liberals introduced a poverty line that was below the prior low-income cutoff

Arrest made in vandalism of the former home of man charged with South Okanagan murders

RCMP confirmed one person has been arrested in relation to the alleged vandalism

Respected wildlife artist in the Okanagan dies

According to a post by his family, Terry Isaac died on July 16

Two Okanagan robbers have been court charged

Paul Davis Houle and Tyler Brice Rathbone face break and enter charges

After B.C. dad’s death, Technical Safety BC wants changes to trampoline park rules

Jay Greenwood, 46, did ‘a series of acrobatic manoeuvres prior to a fall that caused serious injury and cardiac arrest’

Auto theft numbers decline in Princeton; thefts from vehicles on the increase

Policing statistics show changing trends in rural community

Luxury home auction kicks off in Lake Country

Questions circle around how an unreserved auction will work

$900M settlement reached in class action on sexual misconduct in Canadian military

After facing criticism, the government moved to begin settlement proceedings in early 2018

Tax take stays ahead of increased B.C. government spending

Tax revenue $2.1 billion higher than budget in 2018-19

Most Read