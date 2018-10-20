After being reported missing elderly woman in Revelstoke is found

Line went missing last night after experiencing symptoms of dementia. She was found alive and well this morning.

The Revelstoke RCMP report that Alice Lines was located alive and well.

Line went missing last night after experiencing symptoms of dementia.

Line was observed by a CP Rail staff member who relayed the possible location to police. Police and Revelstoke Search and Rescue were able to narrow the search along the railway tracks west of town, and almost in unison, Police and CP Rail Track staff located Line. Line was approximately 12 kms west of Revelstoke along the CP Rail tracks, at a switching station. Police on all-terrain vehicles, and CP Rail staff in a truck brought Line to the highway where she was met and transported by BC Ambulance Service to the Queen Victoria Hospital.

Police wish to thank all the employees of CP Rail that assisted in locating Line safely. A great big thank you also goes out to Revelstoke Search and Rescue whose team searched throughout the night with the goal of ensuring Line’s safe return.

Previous story
Missing: Elderly woman in Revelstoke
Next story
B.C. tickets win big in Lotto Max draw

Just Posted

Live results for the Revelstoke municipal election

Watch here and on Facebook for live results

After being reported missing elderly woman in Revelstoke is found

Line went missing last night after experiencing symptoms of dementia. She was found alive and well this morning.

Revelstoke gets out to vote

City of Revelstoke say roughly 300 people voted this morning

Missing: Elderly woman in Revelstoke

The missing female is Alice Lines, a long-time resident of Revelstoke. She was last seen at 8 pm Friday night when she left her home.

Live Blog: Updated results for Revelstoke

Stay tuned for updates

Tommy Chong says cannabis legalization makes him proud to be a Canadian

Legendary marijuana advocate and comedian celebrates cultural milestone at Kelowna event

MLA to become Nanaimo’s next mayor, could weaken NDP’s grasp on power

Leonard Krog’s win will trigger a byelection when he gives up his provincial seat

Horvat nets OT winner as Canucks beat Bruins 2-1

Young Vancouver star had spirited scrap earlier in contest

Team Canada gold medal winners for first time in world curling championship

Team Canada earned gold in Kelowna at the 2018 Winn Rentals World Mixed Curling Championship

B.C. passenger caught smoking weed in a car issued $230 fine

Saanich police did a field sobriety test on the driver and deemed it safe for him to drive

Payette invites critics to ‘come and spend a few days’ with her

Governor General Julie Payette made her first official to B.C. back in March

More pot stores expected in B.C. in coming ‘weeks and months’: attorney general

Attorney General David Eby and Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth visited the new BC Cannabis Store in the province’s Interior

Telus launches charitable foundation to help vulnerable youth

The Telus Friendly Future Foundation complements other social initiatives by the company, including Mobility for Good

Police say suspicious death of B.C. artist ruled a homicide

Patrick Zube Aylward’s body was found in a residence on a rural road outside of Seton Portage, west of Lillooet, B.C.

Most Read