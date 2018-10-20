After being reported missing elderly woman in Revelstoke is found

Line went missing last night after experiencing symptoms of dementia. She was found alive and well this morning.

The Revelstoke RCMP report that Alice Lines was located alive and well.

Line was observed by a CP Rail staff member who relayed the possible location to police. Police and Revelstoke Search and Rescue were able to narrow the search along the railway tracks west of town, and almost in unison, Police and CP Rail Track staff located Line. Line was approximately 12 kms west of Revelstoke along the CP Rail tracks, at a switching station. Police on all-terrain vehicles, and CP Rail staff in a truck brought Line to the highway where she was met and transported by BC Ambulance Service to the Queen Victoria Hospital.

Police wish to thank all the employees of CP Rail that assisted in locating Line safely. A great big thank you also goes out to Revelstoke Search and Rescue whose team searched throughout the night with the goal of ensuring Line’s safe return.