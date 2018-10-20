Live results for the Revelstoke municipal election

Watch here and on Facebook for live results

The official numbers are in.

Gary Sulz is our new mayor with 2,216. The other candidate, Darcy Wyonzek got 156 votes. City of Revelstoke say voter turnout was 45 per cent of eligible voters.

Councillors are:

Mike Brooks-Hill with 1,224

Nicole Cherlet with 1,289

Steven Cross with 1,231

Rob Elliott with 1,386

Jackie Rhind with 1,222

Cody Younker with 1,205

School Board Trustees:

Alan Chell with 1,670

Bill Macfarlane with 1,413

Garry Pendergast with 1,338

Elmer Rorstad 1,275

Sarah Zimmer 1,256

CSRD Area B Director:

David Brooks-Hill with 81

 

@pointypeak701
liamm.harrap@revelstokereview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Revelstoke gets out to vote

Just Posted

Live results for the Revelstoke municipal election

Watch here and on Facebook for live results

After being reported missing elderly woman in Revelstoke is found

Line went missing last night after experiencing symptoms of dementia. She was found alive and well this morning.

Revelstoke gets out to vote

City of Revelstoke say roughly 300 people voted this morning

Missing: Elderly woman in Revelstoke

The missing female is Alice Lines, a long-time resident of Revelstoke. She was last seen at 8 pm Friday night when she left her home.

Live Blog: Updated results for Revelstoke

Stay tuned for updates

Tommy Chong says cannabis legalization makes him proud to be a Canadian

Legendary marijuana advocate and comedian celebrates cultural milestone at Kelowna event

Team Canada gold medal winners for first time in world curling championship

Team Canada earned gold in Kelowna at the 2018 Winn Rentals World Mixed Curling Championship

B.C. passenger caught smoking weed in a car issued $230 fine

Saanich police did a field sobriety test on the driver and deemed it safe for him to drive

Payette invites critics to ‘come and spend a few days’ with her

Governor General Julie Payette made her first official to B.C. back in March

More pot stores expected in B.C. in coming ‘weeks and months’: attorney general

Attorney General David Eby and Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth visited the new BC Cannabis Store in the province’s Interior

Telus launches charitable foundation to help vulnerable youth

The Telus Friendly Future Foundation complements other social initiatives by the company, including Mobility for Good

Police say suspicious death of B.C. artist ruled a homicide

Patrick Zube Aylward’s body was found in a residence on a rural road outside of Seton Portage, west of Lillooet, B.C.

Temporary roads being built in areas affected by landslide in northern B.C.

Emergency Management BC news release says Disaster Financial Assistance is available to eligible residents of the Peace River Regional District who may have been affected by the landslides

B.C. tickets win big in Lotto Max draw

Jackpot carried over; B.C. tickets share Max Millions prizes

Most Read