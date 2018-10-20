Live results for the Revelstoke municipal election

The official numbers are in.
Gary Sulz is our new mayor with 2,216. The other candidate, Darcy Wyonzek got 156 votes. City of Revelstoke say voter turnout was 45 per cent of eligible voters.
Councillors are:
Mike Brooks-Hill with 1,224
Nicole Cherlet with 1,289
Steven Cross with 1,231
Rob Elliott with 1,386
Jackie Rhind with 1,222
Cody Younker with 1,205
School Board Trustees:
Alan Chell with 1,670
Bill Macfarlane with 1,413
Garry Pendergast with 1,338
Elmer Rorstad 1,275
Sarah Zimmer 1,256
CSRD Area B Director:
David Brooks-Hill with 81
