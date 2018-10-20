Live results for the Revelstoke municipal election

Watch here and on Facebook for live results

The official numbers are in.

Gary Sulz is our new mayor with 2,216. The other candidate, Darcy Wyonzek got 156 votes. City of Revelstoke say voter turnout was 45 per cent of eligible voters.

Councillors are:

Mike Brooks-Hill with 1,224

Nicole Cherlet with 1,289

Steven Cross with 1,231

Rob Elliott with 1,386

Jackie Rhind with 1,222

Cody Younker with 1,205

School Board Trustees:

Alan Chell with 1,670

Bill Macfarlane with 1,413

Garry Pendergast with 1,338

Elmer Rorstad 1,275

Sarah Zimmer 1,256

CSRD Area B Director:

David Brooks-Hill with 81

