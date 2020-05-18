Trevor Jones, 21, organized the event. (Photo - Facebook)

Local pilot organizes flyover downtown Kelowna in honour of CF Snowbird crash

Residents can catch the flyover around 1:30 to 1:45 p.m. on May 18

A Kelowna pilot is organizing a formation fly over downtown Kelowna in honour of the fatal Snowbird crash that occurred in Kamloops on Sunday.

On Sunday, May 17, two jets took off from Kamloops Airport at about 11:30 a.m., bound for Comox, when one rose, then circled and crashed in the Brocklehurst neighbourhood. Captain Jenn Casey, from Halifax, NS was killed in the crash, while Capt. Richard MacDougall survived with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

READ MORE: UPDATE: One dead in Canadian Forces Snowbirds plane crash in Kamloops

On Monday, May 18, Kelowna resident Trevor Jones will be flying over downtown Kelowna with 12 other planes in honour of Casey. You will be able to catch the formation at around 1:30 t0 1:45 p.m.

The planes will be doing two passes downtown before a finale fly by Kelowna International Airport.

The flyby may be subject to change due to weather conditions.

READ MORE: Businesses to reopen in Kelowna

Daniel Taylor
Reporter, Kelowna Capital News
Email me at daniel.taylor@kelownacapnews.com
Follow me on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
British Columbians navigate addiction recovery during the pandemic
Next story
Canadians’ worries shift from healthcare to social isolation as time goes on: StatsCan

Just Posted

Revelstoke chef’s cooking meals for distribution through Community Connections

The new program is funded through Community Food Centres Canada

Glimpses of Revelstoke’s past for May 14

New airport, fountain and famour ski jumpers arrive

MP Morrison endorses O’Toole for Tory leadership

Conservative leadership candidate says he sees eye-to-eye with Morrison on a ‘bunch of issues’

UPDATE: One dead in Canadian Forces Snowbirds plane crash in Kamloops

Second person on board has serious but not life threatening injuries

Revelstoke’s Patti Larson: From banking to food banking

Before Patti Larson was running the food bank for Community Connections, she… Continue reading

B.C. pilots organize memorial flight to honour Snowbirds after fatal crash

Flight will honour Capt. Jennifer Casey who was killed in the crash

BC Securities Commission issues temporary trading ban to former Shuswap motorcycle rally promoter

Ray Sasseville given 15-day trading suspension along with four companies

Could the COVID-19 pandemic mean the end of the traditional buffet?

Experts are asking events and restaurants to stay away from buffet-style meals

Virus interrupts St. Helens eruption anniversary plans

Several agencies are presenting talks and experiences online in lieu of in-person events

Canadians’ worries shift from healthcare to social isolation as time goes on: StatsCan

Social restrictions are taking a toll on Canadians, surveys show

Local pilot organizes flyover downtown Kelowna in honour of CF Snowbird crash

Residents can catch the flyover around 1:30 to 1:45 p.m. on May 18

Fashionable face masks mark new trend: Canadian designers go bold in mask style

Canadians are beginning to turn towards masks amid the pandemic

British Columbians navigate addiction recovery during the pandemic

Dakota Johnny and Stephen Vickets are residents of Foundation House

Socially distant first aid and other COVID-19 challenges

WorkSafeBC issues guidance for restarting work sites

Most Read