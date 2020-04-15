Logging company applies for Crown Land license on Kinbasket Lake

Balcaen Consolidated Contracting has applied for a Crown Land license to restore this site, on Kinbasket Lake near the Mica Dam, to be used for log de-watering and storage. (Submitted)

Balcaen Consolidated Contracting has applied to use Crown Land on Kinbasket Lake, near Mica Dam, for a log de-watering and marine storage site.

The site, known as Sprague Bay, was previously used for similar operations, and, according to the Crown Land application, Balcaen will not be disturbing any additional land for their operation.

If the license is granted, the site will be reactivated. Logs will be removed from the water at the site and transported to sawmills in the north Kootenays. Equipment will also be stored at the site.

The public is able to comment on the application until April 30, 2020 through the online Crown Land Application portal. The file number is 4406080.

The company anticipates regular site work to include:

erosion and sediment control

water quality management

vegetation and invasive plant management

waste management

spill management

air quality and dust control

heritage resource discovery

environmental monitoring

According to the Crown Land application, a site assessment was done in July 2019. Two barges, a tugboat and miscellaneous metal debris were seen on site from past logging operations. Included in the application is a plan on how the company will handle any artifacts or sites they discover that are of archaeological significance or cultural value.

Balcaen Consolidated Contracting is based in Coldstream.

