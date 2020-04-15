Balcaen Consolidated Contracting has applied for a Crown Land license to restore this site, on Kinbasket Lake near the Mica Dam, to be used for log de-watering and storage. (Submitted)

Logging company applies for Crown Land license on Kinbasket Lake

The chosen site was previously used for similar purposes

Balcaen Consolidated Contracting has applied to use Crown Land on Kinbasket Lake, near Mica Dam, for a log de-watering and marine storage site.

The site, known as Sprague Bay, was previously used for similar operations, and, according to the Crown Land application, Balcaen will not be disturbing any additional land for their operation.

If the license is granted, the site will be reactivated. Logs will be removed from the water at the site and transported to sawmills in the north Kootenays. Equipment will also be stored at the site.

The public is able to comment on the application until April 30, 2020 through the online Crown Land Application portal. The file number is 4406080.

The company anticipates regular site work to include:

  • erosion and sediment control
  • water quality management
  • vegetation and invasive plant management
  • waste management
  • spill management
  • air quality and dust control
  • heritage resource discovery
  • environmental monitoring

According to the Crown Land application, a site assessment was done in July 2019. Two barges, a tugboat and miscellaneous metal debris were seen on site from past logging operations. Included in the application is a plan on how the company will handle any artifacts or sites they discover that are of archaeological significance or cultural value.

Balcaen Consolidated Contracting is based in Coldstream.

 

@RevelstokeRevue
editor@revelstoketimesreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Business

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Vancouver Island leaders plead for stronger long weekend ferry restrictions
Next story
VIDEO: Golden Eagle released in Kootenays after being saved from poisoning

Just Posted

Logging company applies for Crown Land license on Kinbasket Lake

The chosen site was previously used for similar purposes

Train catches fire in Revelstoke

The event occured April 11

Parks Canada extends closures until at least end of May

The agency is suspending camping, group activities and events across the country

Boy spreads cheer in neighbourhood using T-Rex costume

Shuswap boy wanted his neighbours to forget about the quarantine blues, according to his mom

Revelstoke farmers ramp up production in face of COVID-19

Local athlete Greg Hill starts Revelstoke Growing Community forum

B.C. records 44 new COVID-19 cases, three new deaths

Death was a man in his 60s who had been recovering at home in Interior Health

COVID-19: Vernon council offers one-time grant for taxpayers

City of Vernon reduces property taxes payable by more than $906K amid pandemic

Police watchdog investigates after man seriously injured during arrest near Sicamous

The incident took place around noon on Tuesday, April 14

Vancouver Island leaders plead for stronger long weekend ferry restrictions

More than 30 officials back North Cowichan mayor’s letter asking B.C. to block non-essential travel

Okanagan Tim Hortons outlet to reopen for takeout

Vernon outlet will open for takeout deliveries starting Thursday, April 16

Salvation Army to hold five-day food drive for fellow organizations in Salmon Arm

Second Harvest and SAFE Society to be recipients of food collected in grocery store parking lots

Grass fire on Trans-Canada Highway near Chase

Residents called the fire department after seeing rising smoke

Trudeau announces pay top-up for essential workers, expands emergency benefit

People who make some income will be able to qualify

B.C. prepares to host regional COVID-19 ‘virtual town halls’

One in each health authority, hosted by local MLAs

Most Read