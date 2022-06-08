Major fire destroys two Vernon homes

Everyone is safe; Fire started before 1 a.m. in 7200 block of Longacre Drive

Two Okanagan Landing homes were destroyed by fire Wednesday morning, June 8.

Vernon Fire Rescue Services (VFRS) was called to a major structure fire in the 7200 block of Longacre Drive at 12:45 a.m.

Upon arrival, firefighters confirmed a motorhome was fully involved and fire was extending into the garage portion of a nearby home.

“During the initial fire response, there was an explosion that occurred. The fire continued to extend into the rest of the home and into the roof of a neighbouring house,” said Deputy Fire Chief Russ Friesen. “Unfortunately, both homes and the motorhome have been lost. A second recreational vehicle also received significant damage.

“This has been a tragic event, however, we are grateful to say that all occupants of both homes were safely evacuated and the residents are now receiving assistance through Emergency Support Services (ESS).”

Additional firefighter and apparatus resources were called in to assist with the fire response, through a mutual aid agreement. Firefighters from the District of Coldstream, BX-Swan Lake, and Armstrong-Spallumcheen attended the scene. At the peak of the response, approximately 30 firefighters were on-scene to extinguish the fire and ensure it didn’t spread to any other neighbouring structures.

“We would like to thank our neighbouring fire departments for their assistance during this event,” said Friesen.

One firefighter was injured during the response and was transported to hospital for treatment. The firefighter has since been released from hospital. No other injuries were reported.

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP, BC Ambulance Service, BC Hydro, Fortis BC, and ESS also attended the scene. The cause of the fire is not known at this time and an investigation will take place over the coming days.

Firefighters were still on-scene before 7 a.m. addressing hotspots.

No further information is available at this time.

