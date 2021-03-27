Phase four of the Kicking Horse Canyon project will twin the winding stretch of the Trans-Canada Highway just east of Golden, B.C. (Photo Ministry of Transportation Photo)

Phase four of the Kicking Horse Canyon project will twin the winding stretch of the Trans-Canada Highway just east of Golden, B.C. (Photo Ministry of Transportation Photo)

Major Highway 1 closures to begin near Golden

Road to close entirely between April 12 and May 14

The lengthy closures for road upgrades on Highway 1 near Golden will begin March 29.

From then until April 9, there will be 2-hour evening closures from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m, and overnight closures from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. There will be single alternating traffic from Mondays to Saturdays, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

READ MORE: VOTE for the best restaurant in Revelstoke

However, the highway will be fully open during Easter weekend from April 1 noon to April 6 noon.

Extended 24-hour closures begin April 12 until May 14. During that time the road will be completely closed, except those who use the highway for their daily commute will be permitted to pass through, such as the school bus.

Traffic will be re-routed along Hwy 93 and 95, through Radium.

READ MORE: 1 month closure planned for Highway 1 near Golden

READ MORE: ‘Definitely Revelstoke will take a financial hit’: Highway 1 upgrades near Golden to begin fall 2020

The Kicking Horse Canyon Project will see Highway 1 redesigned and expanded on a 4.8 km section of road, just outside Golden. Currently, the highway in this area is wedged next to crumbling cliffs and frequently susceptible to rockfall avalanches and car crashes. There are also multiple tight corners.

The project is expected to be finished by 2023 at a cost of $601 million.

Minor closures can be expected this summer, with single lane closures for up to two hours. The 24-hour closures should return next fall.

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email:
jocelyn.doll@revelstokereview.com

 

@RevelstokeRevue
editor@revelstoketimesreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

trans-canada highway

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Former Kelowna pimp released on full parole
Next story
Salmon Arm firefighters battle grass fire north of the city

Just Posted

Phase four of the Kicking Horse Canyon project will twin the winding stretch of the Trans-Canada Highway just east of Golden, B.C. (Photo Ministry of Transportation Photo)
Major Highway 1 closures to begin near Golden

Road to close entirely between April 12 and May 14

Ryan Handley is the new owner of the recently launched Rooted in Nature store. (Liam Harrap - Revelstoke Review)
New garden store sets root in Revelstoke

It’s located in the Big Eddy

The Revelstoke library. (Facebook)
Revelstoke library needs public support for upgrades

Circulation at the library has returned to 90 % of what it was pre-covid

An early winter snowfall last year in downtown Revelstoke. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)
Snowfall alert issued for Revelstoke area

Up to 20 cm expected at higher elevations

Elvira D’Angelo, 92, waits to receive her COVID-19 vaccination shot at a clinic in Montreal, Sunday, March 7, 2021, as the COVID-19 pandemic continues in Canada and around the world. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes
43 new cases of COVID-19 in Interior Health

Only 15 cases are hospitalized, with four in intensive care

Several videos shared on social media show a man, who appears to be the suspect, being taken down and arrest arrested by a swarm of police. (Twitter/Sam Garrett)
VIDEO: Suspect in custody after 1 person dead, multiple stabbed in North Vancouver

Footage circulating social media shows a man with a knife swarmed by police on Lynn Valley Road

(Jason Emde photo)
Japanese hair salon takes Vernon B.C.’s namesake

Former resident’s brother-in-law, who lives in Gifu, Japan, named the salon after his hometown

A fire off 40 Street Northeast, Saturday March 27. (Jim Elliot, Salmon Arm Observer)
Salmon Arm firefighters battle grass fire north of the city

So far, the fire has consumed an area the size of a soccer field

Cavin Noonan, left, and Terry Fussey of Discovery House with their soup creation for a previous Soup is Good Food fundraiser. (File photo - Western News)
South Okanagan community raises $14,000 for addiction recovery program

Penticton’s Discovery House raised over $14,000 and dished out over 1,800 bowls of soup

Actor Cole Sprouse flaunted his pricey Vancouver apartment to Vogue in its “27 Questions” series. The episode was released this week via YouTube. (Screen grab)
VIDEO: Cole Sprouse living the ‘suite’ life for $15,000 a night in Vancouver

The ‘Riverdale’ star gave Vogue a tour of his pricey Fairmont Pacific Rim apartment

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Alfred and Inge Maier of Sorrento were celebrating a special day at Hanoi 36 in Salmon Arm on Saturday, March 20 when an anonymous stranger paid for their lunch. (Jim Elliot/ Salmon Arm Observer)
Shuswap couple thrilled by random kindness at local restaurant

Alfred and Inge Maier say the stranger who bought their lunch didn’t know they were celebrating.

A science class at L.A. Matheson Secondary in the Surrey school district on March 12, 2021. (Photo: Lauren Collins)
Masks now required ‘at all times’ in this B.C. school district for grades 4-12

Superintendent says it’s a new order from Fraser Health, specific to the district

Simon Rypiak. (FILE)
Former Kelowna pimp released on full parole

Parole board previous denied Simon Rypiak’s request for full parole, referencing a risk to re-offend

Most Read