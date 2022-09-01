Four vehicles were involved in a crash on Alexis Park Drive Sept. 1, 2022. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)

Major injuries avoided in 4-vehicle Vernon crash

Traffic slowed along Alexis Park Drive

Four vehicles were involved in a Thursday morning crash on Alexis Park Drive.

The incident, near the 40th Avenue crosswalk, took place shortly after 11 a.m. Sept. 1

Firefighters on scene said no major injuries were reported.

RCMP, paramedics and Vernon Fire Rescue Services responded.

Traffic is slowed in both directions while the scene is being cleared.

READ MORE: Vernon active living centre tax impact clarified

READ MORE: Vernon street closed for utility upgrade

@VernonNews
newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

car crashVernon

 

Four vehicles were involved in a crash on Alexis Park Drive Sept. 1, 2022. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)

Previous story
China locks down 21 million in Chengdu in COVID-19 outbreak
Next story
Car catches fire near Vernon mall

Just Posted

The Revelstoke Forum to host the first of many home games on Saturday, Sep. 3. (Matt Timmins)
Revelstoke Grizzlies play their first home game Sep. 3

(Pixabay)
Morning Start: Cutting Onions

LUNA returns after a two-year hiatus. (Jocelyn Doll)
LUNA festival returns to Revelstoke after two-year hiatus

Yukon campgrounds will open on May 1 this year. (Black Press file)
Campfire ban lifted in some areas of Kamloops Fire Centre