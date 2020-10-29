The final phase of sewer upgrades on 25th Avenue will require the road to be closed until the end of October. (City of Vernon map)

Major North Okanagan road closed for sewer upgrades

Detour around Vernon’s 25th Avenue for the remainder of October

Work on 25th Avenue is finally coming to a close, but it will temporarily cut traffic off.

The City of Vernon is currently upgrading the sanitary sewer infrastructure in 25th Avenue and Highway 6, between 28th Avenue and the Vernon Water Reclamation Centre. The estimated $2 million project is to convey high-strength waste from the Okanagan Spring Brewery to VWRC.

The final phase of construction is now underway, which requires a road closure and detour along 25th Avenue, from Highway 97 to 28th Avenue. The work is scheduled to be completed by the end of this month.

“For the safety of workers and the public, please slow down, allow extra time to pass safely through the construction area, or plan to use an alternative route,” the city said..

All businesses in the construction area will be accessible during construction.

“The City appreciates everyone’s patience while this work is being completed.”

Transportation

