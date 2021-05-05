Malakwa man bitten by grizzly bear on dog walk

The man and dogs were not seriously injured

A Malakwa man is recovering after getting bitten by a grizzly bear while walking his dogs on May 4, said the B.C. Conservation Officer Service.

The attack occurred roughly 20 kilometres east of Sicamous. The man was walking his two dogs on his rural property, when one dog ran into the brush. Soon after, a lone bear came charging out of the woods and bit the man on the leg, while the remaining dog attacked the bear in defence.

The conservation service said the man was taken to hospital after the incident, but was not seriously injured and has since been released. The two dogs also suffered minor scratches.

In a Facebook post, the conservation service said the incident appears to be a surprise defensive attack and the bear will be left alone.

The conservation service would like to remind the public to take precautions when in the wilderness to avoid any encounters with wildlife by making noise while walking outside. Pet owners should also be aware that off-leash animals can provoke an attack.

