Mamas for Mamas shatters fundraising goal at 2019 Okanagan gala

The national charitable organization raised $300,000 for the Mamas At-Risk program in Kelowna

Mamas for Mamas’ fifth annual gala over the weekend has been announced as the charity’s most successful fundraiser to date.

The Okanagan Golf Club hosted the gala on Nov. 2 in a theme of the Great Gatsby era with flowing bubbly, cigars, spirits lounge and a show-stopping burlesque performance. Waltzing past supercars on the studded red carpet, 240 guests arrived in force to party for a charitable purpose in a sold-out show.

Mamas for Mamas is a national charitable organization that supports mothers and caregivers in crisis by providing ongoing support to individuals and families facing various poverty-related struggles.

READ MORE: Poppies from the First World War tour country as symbol of hope, resilience

Through sponsorships, an online auction and live auction, Mamas for Mamas were able to smash their goal of $250,000 and raise $300,000 at this year’s Mamas for Mamas Doak Shirreff LLP Gala.

Founder and GEO of Mamas for Mamas Shannon Christiensen captured the crowd with her speech at the gala stating the importance of combating poverty.

“Poverty isn’t their issue, poverty is our issue, it is everyone’s issue. Poverty affects us economically, socially, personally and politically,” she said.

“The truth is we just can’t afford to ignore the impact poverty has on our neighbors, and on our community as a whole. One in five children live in absolute poverty right here in Kelowna, we can do better.”

Funds raised from the evening will support The Mamas At-Risk program. This resource and specialized relief program have already served just over 6,000 families in 2019, up from 3,998 in 2018. This rapidly growing program supports mothers, fathers, and families in crisis who are facing homelessness, hunger and poverty-related issues and the need only continues to grow.

READ MORE: Interior Health plans to check children’s immunization records

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Revelstoke RCMP looking for stolen Dodge flat deck

Just Posted

Revelstoke RCMP looking for stolen Dodge flat deck

The vehicle was stolen Oct. 12

Okanagan hosts Hollywood stars for movie shoot

The film ‘The Last Victim’ will be using the North and South Okanagan for production

Interior Health plans to check children’s immunization records

Parents may be contacted if records are missing information or if children have not been vaccinated

Snowboard club planning to expand during second year

They are hosting a snowboard swap fundraiser Nov. 9

Grizzlies’ Andrew Palm a KIJHL star of the week

Palm is the Grizzlies new goalie this season

Will these big city boys face friction in small Okanagan town?

Comedy Bed and Breakfast plays at Performing Arts Centre

BC Lions fire head coach after 5-13 season

No word yet on a replacement for DeVone Claybrooks

Grinch steals Christmas early from Vernon pair

$800 worth of lights stolen from home with popular holiday display

In photos: Winter-ready short-tailed weasel pays Shuswap resident a visit

Photographer thrilled to have captured images of mostly nocturnal animal

RCMP detectives at rural B.C. community of Anglemont after two bodies found

Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey says the deaths are considered suspicious

Squamish firefighter charged with possession, distribution of child pornography

Charges stem from investigation by the Provincial Integrated Child Exploitation Unit

Canada’s Down syndrome community helps teach Google how to understand speech

The project will help those whose physiological difference make it hard for Google to understand them

30% of minority Canadians experienced discrimination at work: survey

The percentage was higher for Indigenous respondents at 40 per cent

‘Steeped in rape culture’: sexual assault survivor speaks out against Kelowna RCMP

‘I can’t imagine being a fresh survivor and having to deal with them’

Most Read