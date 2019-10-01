Smoke billows from the burning 7-Eleven convenience store off the Trans-Canada Highway in Salmon Arm on Aug. 24, 2018. (File photo)

Man accused in 2018 fire that destroyed Salmon Arm 7-Eleven to stand trial

Following submission of evidence in preliminary inquiry, judge rules case will go to trial

The man accused in the fire that destroyed the 7-Eleven store in Salmon Arm will be standing trial.

On Sept. 30, a preliminary inquiry took place in Provincial Court in Salmon Arm regarding three charges that 39-year-old Kenneth Robert LaForge faces: mischief of $5,000 or under, arson in relation to inhabited property and arson damaging property.

The 7-Eleven was boarded up and eventually torn down following the incident on Aug. 24, 2018, during which a fire erupted after a vehicle drove into the front of the store.

Preliminary inquiries, which are generally subject to publication bans, are held to determine if the evidence is sufficient to proceed to trial.

Following the inquiry, the judge ruled the case would go to trial, but a date has not been set.

A bail hearing has not yet been scheduled to see if the accused will remain in jail while his case makes its way through the courts.

Read more: City wants fire damaged 7-Eleven site cleaned up

Read more: 7-Eleven to demolish burned building in Salmon Arm

Read more: Update – Suspect in Salmon Arm 7-Eleven fire facing charges

Read more: Man charged in Salmon Arm 7-Eleven fire granted bail

When LaForge was released from custody in January, 23 conditions were imposed, such as a curfew confining him inside his Sorrento residence between 7 p.m. and 7 a.m. each day unless he has a compelling reason and written permission from his bail supervisor.

On July 30, a fourth count was added to the three connected with the initial fire: breach of an undertaking or recognizance. Court documents state that on June 6, at or near Salmon Arm, LaForge failed to comply with a condition of his release. That condition was not to possess or consume alcohol, drugs or any other intoxicating substance except in accordance with a medical prescription.

@SalmonArm
marthawickett@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Penticton man banned from BC Transit services, businesses granted bail
Next story
$5,000 reward offered to find whoever paid to chop down Surrey eagle nest tree

Just Posted

Revelstoke roads and weather: cloudy

High 12 degrees

REVIEW: Mystic Moonbeam Studio’s The Frog Prince a fairytale for adults

The unique location added flare to the production

Libertarian candidate drops out of Kootenay-Columbia race

Terry Tiessen says he did not complete his nomination package

Burger contest created to raise money for the Revelstoke Library Learning Lab

The library needs to raise $120,000

Politically Incorrect: UBCM-Policy or party time for mayors and councillors?

Tim Palmer Special to the Review Last week hundreds of municipal politicians… Continue reading

VIDEO: Hong Kong police slammed as ‘trigger-happy’ after teen shot

More than 2,000 people crowded into an open-air stadium near Tsang’s school in protest

Lane closures in effect in North Okanagan

Temporary closures on 48th Avenue as construction continues

B.C. senior’s $368 ticket for cellphone in cupholder sparks debate

Woman had both hands on the wheel and was not using her phone

Man accused in 2018 fire that destroyed Salmon Arm 7-Eleven to stand trial

Following submission of evidence in preliminary inquiry, judge rules case will go to trial

Recyclable plastics collected in Shuswap not burned or sent to landfill

Columbia Shuswap Regional District and Recycle BC respond to “misleading report”

Woof the therapy dog eases angst at Salmon Arm Okanagan College campus

After being adopted by the college’s librarian, dog showed knack for companionship

Donation of life-saving devices honours memory of Salmon Arm student

Grandparent provides automatic external defibrillators hoping they never need to be used

Man jailed who stole from vehicles in Salmon Arm

Judge issues 30-day sentence plus 12 months’ probation

Four federal-party leaders gird for French-language debate tonight

The Liberals and Conservatives remain locked in a fight for first place

Most Read