Police found a ‘long metal pointed rod’ next to the neighbour’s door on Friday, Oct. 1, 2021. (New Westminster Police))

Police found a ‘long metal pointed rod’ next to the neighbour’s door on Friday, Oct. 1, 2021. (New Westminster Police))

Man arrested after allegedly chasing, threatening neighbour with spear in New Westminster

Charges relating to uttering threats and weapons are being considered

A man has been arrested after his neighbour alleged he received threats involving a spear.

According to the New Westminster Police, a man called to report his neighbour allegedly chasing him with a spear and threatening to kill him at 10 p.m. on Friday (Oct. 1). This was allegedly preceded by an argument over building noise.

Police said that the man was arrested without incident and taken into custody. Police said they seized a four-foot-long “long metal pointed rod” which had been placed next to the front door.

“Thankfully no one was hurt during this incident,” said Sgt. Sanjay Kumar. “Disagreements between neighbours happens, and when it does we encourage people to slow down, make good decisions, and treat one another with respect. That didn’t happen in this instance.”

Weapons and threat-related charges are being considered.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Police

Previous story
B.C.’s inadequate heat wave supports heightened risks to vulnerable people: report
Next story
B.C. reports 593 more COVID-19 confirmed cases Tuesday

Just Posted

Sarah Harper and Stu Smith in their garden. (Josh Piercey/Revelstoke Review)
‘The right veggie for the end of the world’: Hot pepper farmers weather a challenging summer

Revelstoke Mountain Resort is conducting brush pile burning. They said smoke may be visible from the city and from Highway 1. (Jocelyn Doll-Revelstoke Review)
Revelstoke Mountain Resort conducting brush pile burns

A dog in a witch costume for Halloween. (Yama Markus/Pixabay)
Morning Start: Ancient cultures believed Halloween costumes hid them from ghosts

The Columbia Shuswap Regional District is extending the deadline of its housing needs survey for Electoral Areas B, D, and F until Oct. 31, 2021. (File photo)
Housing needs survey deadline extended for some Columbia Shuswap electoral areas