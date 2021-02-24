A man was arrested after he refused to vacate Alexander’s Beach Pub in Coldstream while not adhering to the business’s COVID-19 mask-wearing policy Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021. (Google Maps photo)

A man was arrested after he refused to vacate Alexander’s Beach Pub in Coldstream while not adhering to the business’s COVID-19 mask-wearing policy Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021. (Google Maps photo)

Man arrested for refusing to leave Coldstream store without wearing mask

Store owner says man likely came in looking for an argument: ‘the fellow had a notepad’

A man has been charged with trespassing after refusing to leave a Coldstream business while not wearing a mask Tuesday afternoon.

The incident took place at Alexander’s Beach Pub and Liquor Store. Police were requested for assistance at the Kalamalka Road business on Feb. 23. An officer arrived around 4:15 p.m. and was told by staff that a man — who was present when police arrived — had entered the business without wearing a mask, according to an RCMP statement released Wednesday.

When employees advised the man of the store’s mandatory mask-wearing policy in keeping with COVID-19 guidelines, the man became belligerent and began berating staff members.

The owner had asked the man to leave the property, which he refused to do. The owner then called the police for assistance. When the RCMP officer could not persuade the man to leave willingly, the man was arrested and removed on the basis of trespassing.

Owner Gary Batula says the incident an example of what happens on a daily basis at the pub and liquor store, and more than a year into the pandemic the stress of these incidents is beginning to wear on his staff.

“We’re starting to get frustrated,” he said. “We’re doing what we’re told to do by health-care professionals and the government, and people just don’t want to listen to that, they don’t think it’s right, they don’t believe it, it’s fake news.”

Whatever disagreements people may have about the pandemic restrictions in B.C., Batula says it doesn’t make sense to vent frustration on a store clerk.

“You’re not fixing the problem, you’re not making it better.”

Batula said the man remained in the store for about half an hour after being asked to wear a mask or vacate the property. Batula added the man appeared to have come prepared for an argument.

“The fellow had a notepad,” he said.

Throughout the pandemic, a number of local businesses have had to contend with patrons whose personal views on COVID-19 are misaligned with their store policies. Const. Chris Terleski, media relations officer with the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP, offered a reminder that businesses have the right to impose conditions on their services that adhere to public health guidance.

“Businesses are not public property, they are private property, and owners and staff have a right to refuse service to those who do not abide by the conditions set out in the public health orders,” said Terleski. “Regardless of our personal opinions and beliefs, we must conduct ourselves in a civil manner and abusive or belligerent behaviour is never the answer and there is no place in our community for it.”

The incident is currently under investigation, Terleski said.

READ MORE: Armstrong waitress shares story of anti-masker’s tirade

READ MORE: Nelson hotel employee suffers heart attack after being assaulted in anti-mask incident

Brendan Shykora
Reporter, Vernon Morning Star
Email me at Brendan.Shykora@vernonmorningstar.com
Follow us: Facebook | Twitter

CoronavirusRCMP

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
UPDATE: Crews douse North Okanagan workshop fire
Next story
Penticton Speedway sold and will remain a racetrack

Just Posted

The City of Revelstoke is proposing a 1% property tax increase for 2021. (File photo)
City of Revelstoke proposing 1% property tax increase

Public input will be collected in coming weeks

A nurse performs a test on a patient at a drive-in COVID-19 clinic in Montreal, on Wednesday, October 21, 2020. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson)
30 new COVID-19 cases, five more deaths in Interior Health

This brings the total number of cases to 7,271 since testing began

Revelstoke City Council is considering updates to the zoning bylaw that would allow all residential zones to have short term rental units. (Jocelyn Doll/Revelstoke Review)
Revelstoke vacation rentals might soon require on-site caretaker

A public hearing on the issue will be scheduled shortly

FILE – A COVID-19 vaccine being prepared. (Olivia Sullivan/Sound Publishing)
B.C. seniors 80 years and older to get COVID vaccine details over next 2 weeks: Henry

Province is expanding vaccine workforce as officials ramp up age-based rollout

Interior Health reported 43 new COVID-19 cases in the region Feb. 23, 2021 and no additional deaths. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)
43 new cases of COVID reported in Interior Health

No new deaths, Williams Lake outbreak over

Dr. Bonnie Henry talk about the next steps in B.C.'s COVID-19 Immunization Plan during a press conference at Legislature in Victoria, B.C., on Friday, January 22, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
456 new COVID-19 cases in B.C., 2 deaths

Since January 2020, 78,278 have tested positive for the novel coronavirus in B.C.

According to a new poll, a majority of Canadians want to see illicit drugs decriminalized. (THE ASSOCIATED PRESS)
Majority of Canadians think it’s high time to decriminalize illicit drugs: poll

More than two-times the B.C. residents know someone who died from an overdose compared to rest of Canada

Ranchero Deep Creek firefighters respond to a blaze involving two adjacent structures at a property off of Deep Creek Road on Sunday, Feb. 21. The buildings were believed to have been used as part of a cannabis growing operation, and RCMP are investigating. (Sean Coubrough/CSRD photo) Ranchero Deep Creek firefighters respond to a blaze involving two adjacent structures at a property off of Deep Creek Road on Sunday, Feb. 21. The buildings were believed to have been used as part of a cannabis growing operation, and RCMP are investigating. (Sean Coubrough/CSRD photo)
Shuswap firefighters responding to structure blaze find cannabis grow operation

RCMP investigating, attempting to track down owner of property

Interior Health officially declared a COVID-19 outbreak at Creekside Landing in Vernon on Jan. 3, which was followed by the first death from the virus 10 days later. (Kaigo photo)
COVID outbreak over at Vernon care home

Creekside Landing cleared of coronavirus, despite additional death in last day

(Stock photo)
EDITORIAL: The freedom to read

Books have been challenged many times in the past

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

The dam at Thirsk Lake, west of Summerland, was expanded in 2007. A crack has now been discovered where the old and new portions of the dam meet. (Summerland Review file photo)
Crack at Thirsk Dam to be examined

Reservoir west of Summerland was expanded in 2007

(Black Press Media file photo)
B.C. residents can reserve provincial camp sites starting March 8

B.C. residents get priority access to camping reservations in province

Armstrong’s Jesse Crowe, shown at the home of golf, St. Andrew’s in Scotland, has been named the Royal York Golf Course’s director of golf operations. (Facebook photo)
Okanagan golf pro soars to home course position

Jesse Crowe becomes director of golf operations at Armstrong’s Royal York Golf Course

Most Read