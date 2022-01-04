FILE – Produce is shown in a grocery store on Friday, Nov. 30, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

FILE – Produce is shown in a grocery store on Friday, Nov. 30, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

Man asked to mask up, pulls meat cleaver on grocery store employee in Vancouver; charges laid

A man was arrested and charged after police found him attempting to get into a taxi near the store

A man has been charged with robbery after threatening a Vancouver grocery story worker with a meat cleaver for being told to put on a mask.

Cody Echlin, 23, has been released on bail pending future court appearances, Vancouver police annouced Tuesday (Jan. 4).

It’s alleged that the man was shopping at a Robson Street grocery store on Monday when an employee insisted he mask up. After allegedly pulling a knife and threatening the worker, police say he left without paying for his groceries.

Police found the suspect trying to leave in a taxi.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coronavirus

Previous story
B.C. Fraser Canyon gaps slowly closing after November washouts
Next story
Assessed home values jump by more than 30 per cent across Central Okanagan

Just Posted

The Revelstoke Forum erupted as Brandon Gallo netted the overtime winner to give the Grizzlies a hard-fought win on Dec. 4. (Matt Timmins)
Revelstoke Grizzlies handed first loss at the Forum this season

Children attending their first day of school in Revelstoke. (contributed)
Revelstoke School District provides update on delayed opening

Revelstoke city hall. (Jocelyn Doll/Revelstoke Review)
Revelstoke City Council makes moves to update policies, plans and bylaws in 2021

Flooding at the Rodney Hobson Karate Academy in Rutland. (GoFundMe)
Pipes burst, water flows at businesses around Kelowna