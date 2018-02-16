Man attempts to lure teenaged girl into car by telling her she has to come with him as her parents aren’t home. (File photo)

Man attempts to abduct girl in Chase

Teenager doesn’t believe suspect’s story, flees on foot

A Chase high school student acted quickly to avoid an attempted abduction Thursday.

Parents in Chase were informed by their children’s schools Thursday evening, so they could make them aware of the potential danger.

A teenaged girl was dropped off at her usual bus stop Thursday afternoon, parents were told. At the bus stop, a man got out of a vehicle and approached her.

He told her that her parents were not at home, and she had to go with him.

She didn’t recognize the man and refused his request. He became more aggressive so she fled on foot.

Dave MacDonald, principal at Chase Secondary, said teachers at the high school have been speaking to their students about safety, such as walking in pairs, not walking with earbuds and remaining aware of their surroundings.

He said the RCMP have interviewed the girl targeted, and he thinks they plan to put out a notice today regarding the suspect’s vehicle and his description.

When contacted, that information was not yet available from police, but will be provided when it becomes available.

