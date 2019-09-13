Bear Creek Provincial Park in West Kelowna, B.C. (Michael Rodriguez - Capital News)

Man carrying garden shears shot by RCMP in West Kelowna; police watchdog investigating

The man’s injuries are believed to be non-life-threatening, West Kelowna RCMP said

B.C.’s police watchdog has deployed investigators to West Kelowna, after a man carrying garden shears was shot by police during an early-morning altercation in Bear Creek Provincial Park.

Police said in a news release Friday morning that officers first received reports of a man attempting to jump in front of a vehicle near Westside Road shortly after 1 a.m.

RCMP later located the man thought to be linked to the complaint, carrying gardening shears, in the provincial park.

While attempting to arrest the man, an interaction occurred and he was shot by police, RCMP said. The man then fled, jumping into the Okanagan Lake where he wound up on a log boom.

Police officers both on the shore and on the water negotiated with the man and he was taken into police custody at 7:21 a.m.

The man received immediate medical assistance and his injuries are non-life-threatening, police said.

The Independent Investigation Office of BC will be at the scene Friday, which has been cordoned off. The IIO investigates all officer-related incidents that end in injury or death.

West Kelowna RCMP are still investigating the initial report and are looking to speak to any witnesses who have not yet come forward. Anybody with information is asked to call Mounties at 250-768-2880.

