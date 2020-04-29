A Helijet helicopter. (Black Press Media files)

Man charged after allegedly breaking into Vancouver helicopter base, threatening staff

Police said the suspect ‘allegedly threatened to kill the employees’

A 26-year-old man is facing a variety of charges after police said he broke into a Vancouver helicopter facility.

According to Vancouver police, the incident took place just after 2:30 p.m. on Saturday at a Helijet base.

Staff told police they saw a man in a secure area where a helicopter was parked.

“They watched as he tore the door off the helicopter, and as they raced outside, he continued his attempts to damage the aircraft,” a statement on the Vancouver police website said.

Police said the suspect “allegedly threatened to kill the employees” before feeling when officers arrived. Police said he fled by jumping a perimeter fence, walking over to a police car and threw a large rock at the windshield, smashing glass which flew at police officer. The police officer was not injured

According to police, Victor Olkowski, of no fixed address, has been charged with break-and-enter, mischief, assaulting a police officer and uttering threats.

ALSO READ: Wanted California man who allegedly illegally crossed the border arrested in Ashcroft

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

aviationPoliceVancouver

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Suspected drug dealer calls Victoria-area RCMP after being robbed

Just Posted

B.C. wineries plan to re-open with protocols

British Columbia Wine Institute is working on a plan, no fixed date yet

COVID-19 leads to 75% revenue loss for half of Revelstoke businesses

Prior to the pandemic, 2020 was going to be a bumper year say local businesses

Glimpses of Revelstoke’s past for April 30

Application to grow potatoes on vacant lots, emergency plane landing and dam construction protest

New #spendinrevy contest calls on people to support local businesses

The photo contest will repeat weekly with winners announced on Fridays

Self-isolating Revelstoke family forced to leave town after issue with tenant

What started with noise complaints escalated to yelling and pounding on walls

B.C. has 34 new COVID-19 cases, two more in senior homes

Additional chicken processing workers test positive

Man charged after allegedly breaking into Vancouver helicopter base, threatening staff

Police said the suspect ‘allegedly threatened to kill the employees’

Canada’s top doctors defend mask advice as country tops 50,000 COVID-19 cases

Non-medical masks can prevent spread of virus when physical distancing is not possible, officials say

Wanted California man who allegedly illegally crossed the border arrested in B.C. interior

Efforts remain underway to return the man to the United States

Four temporary foreign workers on separate flights to B.C. test positive for COVID-19

More than 900 temporary foreign workers have come to B.C. in the past few weeks

B.C. teacher suspended for 15 days for sharing ‘Stop SOGI 123’ pamphlets with PAC member

Teacher will also have her licence suspended on Sept. 24, 2020

Woman allegedly heard screaming for help before vehicle rollover in Kelowna

A man was taken into custody at the scene on Springfield about 2 p.m.

Government seeks to seize Fraser Valley farm where guns, grenades found

Police raided the rural property in 2017 after tailing a stolen car there

25 firearms, significant amount of cocaine seized in Victoria RCMP drug bust

Three search warrants executed in what police believe to be a multi-jurisdictional drug trafficking ring

Most Read