Man dead in late-night Surrey shooting

Surrey RCMP called to 13900-block of 58A Avenue Friday night for reports of shots fired

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team is investigating a deadly shooting in Newton.

At about 7:15 p.m. Friday, Surrey RCMP were called to the 13900-block of 58A Avenue. When police officers arrived, they found an “adult victim” suffering gunshot wounds. Despite attempts to revive the victim, they succumbed to their injuries.

A description of the victim was not provided by RCMP.

Shortly after the shooting was reported, RCMP were notified to a vehicle on fire in the area of King George Boulevard and Colebrook Road. Police said in a statement that it’s not yet known if the two incidents are related.


