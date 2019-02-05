FILE - State Police spokesman Steve McCausland speaks to reporters Friday, Feb. 3, 2012. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)

Man dies after going into burning house to save dog in Maine

Investigators say the fire was caused by a space heater in the garage

Investigators say a Maine man died when he returned to a burning house to get his dog.

Maine Public Safety Department spokesman Steve McCausland says the man escaped with the rest of his family before going back inside Monday evening in the town of Orland. Firefighters recovered the body of 40-year-old Sam Crawford hours later, after the fire was extinguished.

Two other adults and two children escaped the fire uninjured.

Investigators say the fire was caused by a space heater in the garage. They say Crawford moved a skidder, a vehicle used in logging, to safety before telling others he was going back to look for his dog.

VIDEO: Crews rescue small dog from North Delta house fire

The home was fully engulfed when firefighters arrived. Firefighters had to use tanker trucks to haul water to the rural site.

The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Revelstoke issues cold water alert
Next story
UPDATE: Rock scalers prepare to blast near Highway 97 rockslide, road remains closed

Just Posted

UPDATE: Train derailment that killed three ‘just started moving on its own’

The CP Rail crew from Calgary was parked at Spiral Tunnels east of Field, B.C.

Highway one closed near Revelstoke

Due to avalanches

Revelstoke issues cold water alert

Some advice to keep water pipes from freezing

Railway workers launch online fundraiser for families of CP Rail train victims

All three men on board died in the crash

UPDATE: CP Rail identifies all 3 train derailment victims

All three men were from Calgary

VIDEO: Hooping through the tough times

Revelstokian uses hula hooping to help manage her mental wellness

More than a third of westerners would vote for a hypothetical “Western Canada Party”: poll

Desire for regional party seems rooted in belief the region is treated unfairly

Federal court rules farmed salmon must be tested for deadly virus in B.C.

PRV causes fatal heart and skeletal muscle inflammation in Atlantic salmon

Hearing put over to April for Coastal GasLink pipeline protesters in B.C.

Justice Marguerite Church agreed with a request to put the matter over to April 15

VIDEO: Up close eagle encounter for B.C. fisherman

Mathias Gilbert posted two videos on social media of a once-in-a-lifetime eagle encounter on a boat

Flying squirrels found to glow pink in the dark, including two from B.C.

Squirrels from Hope and Abbotsford were included in the biologists’ database

Highway one closed near Revelstoke

Due to avalanches

Australian dog owner and duo travel Okanagan, North America

“I just wanted to show people that having a pet isn’t a barrier to going off and living life.”

PHOTOS: Asia welcomes Year of the Pig with banquets, temple visits

The Year of the Pig represents abundance, diligence and generosity

Most Read