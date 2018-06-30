Family grieving after Kamloops man, 19, dies in workplace accident

Brendan Stokes was employed at Kamloops Tirecraft, and was killed in some kind of accident

  • Jun. 30, 2018 12:12 p.m.
  • News

— Kamloops This Week

A worker at Kamloops Tirecraft has been killed in what emergency crews are calling a workplace accident.

The man’s family has confirmed that it was Brendan Stokes, 19, who was killed in the accident.

Stokes was on a service call in Dallas when he was killed. Kamloops Fire Rescue received a call for assistance from Kamloops RCMP around 1:20 p.m. Friday.

Since his death, family and friends have taken to Facebook to share messages of love and grief about the man.

Stokes’ girlfriend, Taylor Wood, told Kamloops this Week that Brendan was a “kind, loving and genuine guy” and friends with everyone he met.

“He was never not smiling and making people laugh. He was one big goof ball with a heart of gold,” Wood said.

Stokes’ mother Kara said her son was an amazing young man whose life ended far too soon.

“A huge piece of my heart was shattered yesterday. Our family is devastated. There are no words to explain how much he is missed,” she said.

“So many people love him. The messages and phone calls I have gotten, the people who have come by to give me a hug — I know they are hurting for having lost him as well.”

Sean Brady, Kamloops This Week


edit@kelownacapnews.com
