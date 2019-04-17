Facebook

Man driving white van follows 13-year-old Okanagan girl

Peachland residents are warning others about a man in a white van on Clements Crescent

Residents are warning others about a creepy individual patrolling Peachland streets in a white van.

Lorna Dionne posted in a Peachland neighbourhood Facebook page Monday night, saying a man in his 40s followed her 13-year-old daughter home in a white van with darkened back windows.

The man drove behind her from the IGA parking lot on Clements Crescent, honking the horn.

“She very smartly and obviously (loudly) called her dad to alert the driver that she was aware and reporting him. He then sped off,” Dionne said.

Another woman, Rae Schan, posted in the Facebook group around the same time, warning people to watch out for a white car circling the IGA parking lot. A man in a black hoodie approached her gated complex twice, she said in a Facebook post.

Schan also reported a white van that was circling Clements Cresent that was playing an ice cream truck song which she described as “extremely creepy.”

There was a report of a suspicious white van in the 5500 block of Clements Crescent, Peachland last night just before 8:45 p.m., according to the RCMP.

“Extensive patrols were made of the area but frontline members did not locate the suspicious vehicle. The responding member followed up with the complainant and learned that while the activity of the vehicle was suspicious, it was not consistent with child luring,” the RCMP said in a statment, adding members of the community should not be alarmed or worried.

“Regardless, we encourage anyone who observes suspicious activity within their community report it to their local police,” the RCMP said.

Another sighting of a suspicious white van was reported in a Glenrosa community Facebook group. According to Laura Loewen, who posted a picture, the van was parked across the road from her house and when she went to investigate “a guy climbed from the back and zoomed away.”

The RCMP said nothing has been reported about a van in the Glenrosa area.

