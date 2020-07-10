Man drowns while swimming in Okanagan Lake

RCMP is confirming a 65-year-old man died on Thursday (July 9) while swimming in Okanagan Lake.

West Kelowna emergency crews were called to the 2000 block of Boucherie Road, about 1:45 p.m., for reports of a drowning incident.

Witnesses on scene said the man had tied up his boat at afloat in the water and was attempting to swim back to shore when he disappeared and failed to resurface.

According to Const. Solana Paré, witnesses were able to locate the man, pull him ashore and administer CPR. Once emergency crews arrived on scene they continued CPR but were unable to resuscitate the man.

“Despite the best efforts of everyone involved and the heroic efforts of witnesses, the man passed away,” stated Const. Paré. “RCMP Victim Services is providing support to the witnesses, friends and family of the victim.”

The BC Coroners Service is also investigating the man’s sudden death. Due to the privacy of the deceased, neither organization will be releasing or confirming identity. No other information is available at this time.

