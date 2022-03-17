Man facing numerous charges after police manhunt in Kelowna

A man is in custody after leading RCMP on a chase through Kelowna’s Black Mountain and Gallagher’s Canyon on the afternoon of March 16.

At around 3:45 p.m., BC Highway Patrol officers were on Hwy. 33 near Homer Road conducting a distracted driving enforcement operation. During the operation, one officer noted a motorcycle that did not appear to have a licence plate, and attempted to flag the driver to pull over to investigate.

Though initially slowing, the motorcyclist then began to pick up speed at a high rate in the direction of the officer, who despite making an attempt to fully clear its path, was partially struck and sustained a minor injury.

The officer was able to radio other officers in the area and give a description of both the motorcycle and the driver, before joining in the patrol of the area.

A release from B.C. Highway Patrol states that the public was helpful in providing information to the police regarding sightings of the driver, leading to another attempt to stop the motorcycle on Hwy. 97 near McCurdy Rd. The driver once again failed to stop, and continued to drive dangerously through traffic, running red lights and driving up onto sidewalks.

At that point, police on the ground backed off of their chase, though RCMP Air Services was able to follow the motorcycle into the Black Mountain area and onto a trail system of KLO Creek.

This prompted RCMP officers to pursue on ATVs, along with Police Dog Services and members of the Emergency Response Team.

After nearly an hour, both vehicle and driver were located in a heavily-wooded area, where the driver was taken into custody.

It was found that Cory Allan Anderson, 36, was wanted on several outstanding warrants. He now also faces charges of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, flight from police, and assaulting a peace officer with a weapon. Other charges may also be laid.

“B.C. Highway Patrol wishes to thank everyone who assisted with this file, including the Kelowna RCMP, Police Dog Service, Emergency Response Team, RCMP Air Services and the public,” said Sergeant Bryce Petersen of BCHP Kelowna. “The level of cooperation was truly excellent and seamless and resulted in the arrest of a wanted individual. This demonstrates how we are keeping our highways safer together.”

Anderson remains in custody pending his bail hearing.

