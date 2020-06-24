After crashing into a house Tuesday evening, a vehicle remians embedded in the home due to concerns about foundation damage. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)

Man in hospital after crashing vehicle into Okanagan home

The crash took place at Palmer Road and Scott Road; the man’s injuries are non-life threatening

A man is in hospital after driving his vehicle into a Vernon residence, causing “significant damage” to the building.

Police, fire and ambulance crews responded to the crash around 5:45 p.m. Tuesday, June 23 at the intersection of Palmer and Scott roads in Vernon.

According to witnesses, a small silver car was heading westbound on Palmer Road when the driver failed to negotiate the intersection, instead driving across a lawn and striking the building in the 6500 block of Scott Road.

Cpl. Tania Finn, media relations officer for the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP, says the incident caused “substantial damage to the building’s foundation.”

“With the structural damage done to the house, it is not safe for the vehicle to be removed at this time,” Finn said. “The homeowner is in the process of arranging an engineer to assess the damage and determine the best way to remove the vehicle from the basement foundation.”

Vernon Fire Rescue Services and the BC Ambulance Service helped extract the driver from the vehicle.

The 57-year-old driver remains in hospital with non-life threatening injuries. An investigation to determine the cause or contributing factors is ongoing.

