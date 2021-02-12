Man involved in fiery crash dies, Kelowna RCMP did not play a role in death: IIO

After the man crashed, Kelowna RCMP attempted to extract him, when he allegedly resisted arrest

A man involved in a fiery crash in Kelowna on Feb. 10 has since died.

Yesterday (Feb. 11) it was reported that a man who drove a crashed, flaming vehicle and allegedly resisted arrest in Kelowna, would not face any charges.

After crashing into a ditch, the vehicle reportedly caught fire but continued to drive at a high rate of speed, before hitting another ditch and coming to a stop.

When Kelowna RCMP attempted to extract the driver he allegedly resisted arrest.

B.C.’s police watchdog, the Independent Investigations Office (IIO), was notified of the incident but determined it did not need to investigate. They have since announced the man later died.

“Police managed to remove the male driver after some resistance and EHS attended, transporting the male to a local hospital for treatment. Unfortunately, the male succumbed to a very serious medical condition unrelated to the crash of his motor vehicle and passed away overnight,” stated the IIO in a statement.

According to the IIO’s Chief Civilian Director, the driver’s medical condition was likely the cause of the collision and behaviour.

“Police actions or inactions did not play a role in his death,” stated the report.

“The man sustained some other minor injuries which could have been caused either by the collision or when removed from the vehicle by police, but none meet the threshold of serious harm, as defined by the Police Act.”

The IIO’s investigation has concluded.

