UPDATE: RCMP confirm death at temporary homeless camp in Kelowna

B.C. Emergency Health Services confirmed paramedics were called to the area at 2:43 a.m. on Monday

A young man has died at the temporary overnight shelter at Recreation Avenue.

B.C. Emergency Health Services confirmed paramedics were called to the area at 2:43 a.m. on Monday for an unconscious person at the camp.

An advanced care paramedic arrived at 2:55 a.m. and transported the patient to Kelowna General Hospital. The service said he was in critical condition.

Kelowna RCMP Cst. Solana Pare said the detachment received a request from Interior Health to help identify the unknown man. The request came in at 3:50 a.m.

“At this time, criminality is not suspected in the man’s sudden death, and the Kelowna RCMP continue to investigate,” Pare said.

“The B.C. Coroners Service has been notified and is also investigating the circumstances surrounding the man’s death.”

Due to the man’s privacy, the police will not release his name.

Pare added the RCMP and the Coroners Service have no further information to release at this time.

