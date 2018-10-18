Emergency crews were called out Thursday night to the CIBC bank at South Fraser Way and Clearbrook Road for a fatal shooting. (John Morrow/Abbotsford News)

Man shot to death at Lower Mainland bank

Police believe incident on Thursday night to be targeted

A man was fatally shot at a bank in Abbotsford on Thursday night.

Police responded to a call of shots fired at about 6:45 p.m. at the CIBC bank at the corner of South Fraser Way and Clearbrook Road.

Sgt. Judy Bird said that when police arrived, the victim was already dead.

“We are in the early stages of this investigation. However, the initial indications suggest this appears to be a targeted incident,” she said.

The bank was closed at the time of the incident, and it’s not known whether the man was shot inside or outside of the business.

Shattered glass surrounded his body, which was lying outside the doors of the ATM area when police arrived.

Investigators are on the scene and the area is cordoned off. No further details have been released at this time.

The Abbotsford Police major crime Unit is transitioning this investigation to the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT).

Anyone with information should call the IHIT tip line at 1-877-551-4448 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800- 222-8477.

This is the second Abbotsford-related shooting death in two weeks. Varinderpal Gill, 19, of Abbotsford was killed Oct. 3 after he was shot while in a vehicle in The Junction Mall parking lot in Mission.

More to come …

RELATED: Abbotsford youth Varinderpal Gill ID’d as Mission homicide victim

RELATED: Cops had told murder victim: ‘Someone’s going to get shot because of you’

 

John Morrow photo

