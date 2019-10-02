The Shuswap Fire Department responded to a boat on fire near shore in the Sorrento area on Tuesday, Oct. 1. (Rob McKibbon/Facebook)

Man swims to shore after boat catches fire on Shuswap Lake

Vessel reported to have caught fire near Sorrento when owner tried to start engine

A boat owner was forced to swim to shore near Sorrento after his vessel caught fire on Tuesday, Oct. 2.

CSRD Fire Services Co-ordinator Sean Coubrough said the Shuswap Fire Department rushed to the scene of the burning boat. The vessel was reported to have caught fire when the owner tried to start its engine.

Coubrough said the call went out shortly after 6 p.m. and by the time he reached the scene, the boat’s owner was safely on shore and being seen to by South Shuswap First Responders.

Read More: Salmon Arm fans not filling seats at Silverbacks games

Read More: Donation of life-saving devices honours memory of Salmon Arm student

In photos from the scene, the boat appears to be moored to a buoy off shore.

Coubrough said vandalism or other foul play are not being considered as possibilities in the fire.

Read More: Woof the therapy dog eases angst at Salmon Arm’s Okanagan College

Read More: Recyclable plastics collected in Shuswap not burned or sent to landfill

@SalmonArm
jim.elliot@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Stolen gold-plated golf clubs recovered in Lower Mainland arrest
Next story
UBC investigating reports of women being drugged at fraternities

Just Posted

Revelstoke Nordic Ski Club hosts regional dryland training camp

64 athletes attended the camp at Blanket Creek Provincial Park

Hungry for Laughs tour coming to Revelstoke supports food bank

The event is Oct. 5 at the performing arts centre

LETTER: ‘In no way did we want a conflict’

Mt. Cartier resident responds to The War Over Sunnyside Trail article

Revelstoke roads and weather: cloudy

High 12 degrees

REVIEW: Mystic Moonbeam Studio’s The Frog Prince a fairytale for adults

The unique location added flare to the production

Bullet fragment likely caused 2017 wildfire that destroyed northern B.C. homes: FOI

Chief fire information officer says firearms ignitions have become more common

Man wanted by Vernon police on sexual assault charges

Riley Dean Brucks is wanted on two separate charges of sexual interference and sexual assault

Tulip sales commemorate liberation of the Netherlands

Summerland Legion selling tulips for 75th anniversary of liberation during Second World War

Car bursts into flames during book drop off at Oak Bay library

Patrons to library, Monterey centre watch 1990s sedan burn up

Months after inmates escape B.C. prison, community still wants answers

‘We need to get on to the next phase to make sure this doesn’t happen again,’ says Metchosin resident

After 26 years, Vancouver Island First Nations group moves to final negotiations

Vancouver Island’s Hul’qumi’num Treaty Group transitions to Stage 5

Humongous buck in North Okanagan backyard

‘I’ve never seen anything like this before’

B.C. cops cleared of sex assault allegations in Cuba to undergo disciplinary proceedings

Officers Const. Mark Simms and Const. Jordan Long were detained for 10 months in Cuba

Only a matter of time until ‘Okanagan Bob’ is identified, police say

The notorious Hwy. 97 driver’s identify can’t be released until he commits a criminal offence

Most Read