(Photo: Vernon North Okanagan RCMP)

Man wanted by Vernon police on sexual assault charges

Riley Dean Brucks is wanted on two separate charges of sexual interference and sexual assault

Vernon police are on the lookout for an alleged sex offender and are asking the public for help.

The Vernon North Okanagan RCMP are requesting public assistance in locating Riley Dean Brucks, who is wanted on two separate charges of sexual interference and sexual assault.

The police have made several unsuccessful attempts to locate Brucks according to a statement on Wednesday by Const. Kelly Brett, Vernon RCMP’s media relations officer.

Brucks is described as a 26-year-old caucasian man with blue eyes and blonde/red hair who is 5’8” and 210 pounds.

Anyone with information about Riley Brucks or his possible whereabouts is asked to contact the Vernon RCMP at 250-545-7171.

To leave an anonymous tip, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or leave a tip online at www.nokscrimestoppers.com.

