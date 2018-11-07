Man wanted in ‘apparent hate crime’ involving gay couple on SkyTrain

Transit police said that it started when the two men entered the train and were confronted by another man

Metro Vancouver Transit Police are looking to identify a man who they say is the suspect in an apparent hate crime that involved two gay married men.

The incident happened back on Sept. 28 at 2:30 p.m. on a SkyTrain at the Waterfront Station, according to a news release Wednesday.

Transit police said that it started when the two men entered the train. A man first kicked the foot of one of them before aggressively approaching the pair. That’s when the man raised his hand as if it to hit him, while yelling obscenities and homophobic insults.

An unidentified passenger was able to pull the man away from the victim, transit police said, while the victim’s husband pushed the yellow emergency strip on the train. As the man again became aggressive, the husband grabbed the man and pulled him away. The man then hit the husband in the face, knocking off his glasses.

The altercation continued until the train pulled into Granville Station, where the man kicked one of the victims in the stomach and spat in the others’ face. He then continued to hurl profanities and homophobic remarks as he walked away, transit police said.

The couple was taken to the hospital where they were treated for minor injuries.

Investigators are now working with the BC Hate Crimes Unit. The man is described as a 30-to-40 years old, white and 6-foot-three-inches tall. He is believed to have a strong build – but not muscular – with stubble-like facial hair. He was wearing red Nike shoes, a black baseball cap, dark-hooded jacket and black shorts.

Anyone with information is asked to contact transit police at 604-516-7419, or by text at 87-77-77.

