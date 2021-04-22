Vernon RCMP are seeking the public’s help in identifying a man who allegedly pointed a firearm at two people outside a downtown business Saturday, April 10, 2021. (Contributed)

Man who brandished firearm in downtown Vernon sought by police

Video surveillance image shows man pointing what investigators believe to be a handgun April 10

Police are searching for a man who allegedly pointed what is believed to be a firearm at two people outside a downtown Vernon business, and are asking the public for help.

Around 12:45 a.m. Saturday, April 10, police received a report that an unknown man had emerged from an alley in the 2500 block of 27th Avenue, and pointed a handgun two people who were in the parking lot of a business. After a brief verbal exchange, police said the suspect disappeared around the corner of the building.

Officers rushed to the location and contained the area. They used a canine team from the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP Police Dog Services to attempt to track the fleeing suspect, but after an exhaustive search and extensive patrols were conducted, the suspect was not found.

The incident was recorded on a video surveillance system from the location and police have released an image of the suspect with hopes of advancing the investigation.

This is a serious incident and every effort is being made to identify the person who is responsible for this crime, said Const. Chris Terleski, media relations officer for the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP. We are now turning to the public for their help, as we have been unable to identify the suspect, who is observed in this video surveillance image.

The suspect is described as an adult Caucasian man, 30 to 35 years old, about six feet tall with dark, short brown hair and longer side burns. At the time of the incident, he was wearing a green plaid jacket and a white shirt with baggy blue cotton pants and brown boots.

Anyone with information that may help police identify the man is asked to contact Const. Caston at the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP at 250-545-7171. Or, remain completely anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, or by leaving a tip online at www.nokscrimestoppers.com.

READ MORE: Kelowna woman’s fake gun lands her in real trouble with Vernon police

WATCH: Violent brawl breaks out between teens, adult in downtown Kelowna

Brendan Shykora
Reporter, Vernon Morning Star
Email me at Brendan.Shykora@vernonmorningstar.com
Follow us: Facebook | Twitter

gunsRCMP

