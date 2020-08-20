Princeton man claims he is compelled to drive despite no license and lengthy record

In the last four years Veit has been found guilty of at least 15 motor vehicle offenses

A Hedley man who once claimed he has a mental illness that compels him to drive illegally, and defy court orders, is facing fresh accusations.

Lukas Veit, 21, is charged with two counts of driving while prohibited. He made his first appearance in Princeton court Thursday Aug. 13, via telephone.

In the last four years Veit has been found guilty of at least 15 motor vehicle offenses, including three roadside suspensions for impaired driving, as well as driving while prohibited, and driving without a license or insurance.

During a May 2019 court session defense counsel Nelson Selamaj claimed Veit developed a compulsive disorder at a young age.

“He is someone who is suffering from a mental health issue,” he said. “Mr. Veit is fixated on cars, fixing them, driving them and scrapping them.”

Selamaj said Veit is also unable to put down his phone.

The case against Veit was adjourned until the September, to allow time for the accused to get a lawyer.

