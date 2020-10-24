(The Canadian Press)

B.C. VOTES 2020 MAP: Provincial election results, riding by riding

B.C. likely won’t know which party – NDP, Liberals or Greens – will be leading the province for weeks

By the end of tonight, British Columbians may learn who will be leading the province for the next four years – at least in a preliminary sense.

Oct. 24 marks the province’s 42nd General Election, following a campaign filled with the twists and turns expected during an election campaign, as well as additional layers due to the ongoing pandemic.

It is expected that some ridings will see preliminary results as to which candidate will likely take a seat in the B.C. Legislature by the end of day Saturday. Meanwhile, close races will have to wait until mid-November for the winner to be declared, once mail-in ballots are counted by Elections BC officials after Nov. 6.

British Columbians vote for province's next leadership in 2020 election

There are roughly 3.5 million registered voters in the province.

