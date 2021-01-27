(File)

Mask dispute in court leaves Vancouver cop with broken leg

Man allegedly refused to put on a mask and resisted arrest

A Vancouver police officer will be on leave for several months after getting his leg broken during a dispute at court.

According to the Vancouver police, officers intervened after a man walked into the courthouse at 800 Hornby Street without a mask on Tuesday (Jan. 26).

“He was asked by the on-duty sheriff to put on a mask, but the man allegedly refused and also refused to leave the building,” said Const. Tania Visintin.

Two police officers inside the building told the man about the mask policy but when the man allegedly refused to wear one or leave the building, they attempted to arrest him.

Police said the man was “argumentative and physically aggressive” with the officers. They allege he kicked one of them and attempted to grab their gun. When the officer tried to get the man under control, the man fell on one of the officers, breaking his leg.

“This man showed complete disregard for the provisions set out by the Provincial Health Officer,” Visintin said. “This was a senseless confrontation that did not need to escalate to the point where someone was seriously injured.”

Vancouver police are recommending charges of aggravated assault on a peace officer, assault on a peace officer, and disarming a peace officer against a 53-year-old man from Vancouver. He was given a $230 ticket for failing to wear a mask in an indoor public space.

