Curtis Sagmoen can be seen leaving the courthouse in Vernon following Day 2 of his trial on Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019. (Caitlin Clow - Vernon Morning Star)

Media fights publication ban on day three of Sagmoen trial

The CBC and other media to challenge ban Wednesday afternoon

The trial of Curtis Sagmoen continued Wednesday at 10 a.m. with a voir dire hearing that has been barred from the public.

The voir dire was enacted on Monday and placed under a publication ban, but the CBC is currently challenging the decision to ban details of the hearing from the public.

Defence lawyer Lisa Helps told Justice Alison Beames that another unnamed media outlet has also filed an application to lift the ban.

Justice and counsel are expected to have a conference call with Marko Vesely, the lawyer representing the CBC, at 2 p.m. Wednesday before resuming the court hearing.

Sagmoen, 38, pleaded not guilty in court Monday, Sept. 9, to five charges after being accused of threatening a sex worker with a gun while wearing a mask.

RELATED: Trial starts for Curtis Sagmoen, accused of threatening sex worker with a gun

Sagmoen was arrested in the fall of 2017 in connection to his alleged crimes in late August of that year.

Shortly after his arrest, his parents’ farm was the focus of an extensive search, where police discovered the remains of Traci Genereaux, 18, who had been missing.

No charges have been laid in connection to her death.

Sagmoen has been accused in four separate incidents of threatening or assaulting sex workers.

This includes an incident in Maple Ridge back in 2013, which Sagmoen pleaded guilty to in February.

For those charges, he was sentenced to 30 days in jail followed by 24 months of probation.

— with files from Ashley Wadhwani

READ MORE: Woman, 26, charged in YVR luggage thefts

READ MORE: Police recover body of man killed in Shuswap Lake speedboat crash

Brendan Shykora
Reporter, Vernon Morning Star
Email me at Brendan.Shykora@vernonmorningstar.com
Follow us: Facebook | Twitter

Previous story
South Okanagan-West Kootenay candidates ready for federal election campaign

Just Posted

Climate change website launched by Selkirk College and Columbia Basin Trust

The site features climate information for communities in the Columbia Basin and boundary region

Revelstoke roads and weather: multiple construction projects on Highway 1

There are four road works between Revelstoke and Golden

Creating an ode to the moon for Revelstoke’s Luna Nocturnal Art & Wonder

Sarah Spurr is inspired by the lanterns that are often used in lunar festivals around the world

City contributing $50,000 of forestry corporation money to Revelstoke library expansion

The library needs more space for their Columbia Basin Trust funded technology lab

New chairlift and beginner zone announced at Revelstoke Mountain Resort

The Stellar Chair will be open this season

VIDEO: Epic lightning storm takes over the sky over Revelstoke

Did you see the storm on Sept. 7?

Media fights publication ban on day three of Sagmoen trial

The CBC and other media to challenge ban Wednesday afternoon

South Okanagan-West Kootenay candidates ready for federal election campaign

Here are the candidates running in the South Okanagan-West Kootenay riding

Kelowna firefighters climb 110 storeys in full gear to honour 9-11 victims

Event hosted by the Kelowna Professional Firefighters Charitable Society

Baseball bat allegedly used in altercation in Penticton

Const. James Grandy said officers were dispatched to the 200 block of Winnipeg Street

Five candidates on ballot in Central Okanagan-Similkameen-Nicola riding

Federal election will be held on Oct. 21

Caught on video: Taxi driver uses bike lane in downtown Vancouver

Passenger posts clip to social media of driver using separated bike lane on Dunsmuir

Arson suspected at Shuswap residence where shots fired days prior

Chase RCMP condemn vigilantism, ask public to leave investigation to police

PHOTOS: BC Ferries’ beach-cleanup team finds baby stroller, canned ham

About 330 employees volunteered to clean up about 50 kilometres of shoreline

Most Read